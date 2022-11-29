The 6-foot-3, 225-pound dual-threat quarterback is the Scarlet Knights 18th high school commitment so far this recruiting cycle.

Rutgers Football has added another recruit to their class of 2023 aka the CHOP23 recruiting class today as quarterback Ajani Sheppard has announced via social media following a visit to Piscataway on Saturday.

Sheppard is an Iona Prep School product and was originally committed to Old Dominion, but after showing interest since the summer time, the Scarlet Knights finally decided to send out an offer his way and flipped almost immediately.

Now this past season as a senior, Sheppard threw for 2,393 yards, 21 touchdowns and six interceptions for the Raiders. He also ran the ball quite a bit, finishing with 142 carries for 1,291 yards and 11 rushing scores and even caught one pass for 20 yards too.

Prior to his senior season, Ajani also had a big 2021 season as a junior where he earned 2021 MaxPreps Player Of The Year for the state of New York.

