Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Jun 19, 2025
2026 DB Cannon Marshall Recaps Rutgers Football Visit, Talks New Offer
circle avatar
Richie O'Leary  •  TheKnightReport
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsRichie

Just a few weeks after landing a recent reclassified prospect in defensive back Latrell Noel, Rutgers Football is at it again as they offered another 2026 DB in Cannon Marshall out of North Carolina.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pounds cornerback prospect hails from Rolesville, North Carolina where he played for at Rolesville High School, but didn't get much traction on the recruiting trail until he decided to reclassify and join the Fork Union Military Academy down in Virginia for a prep year.

"Rutgers invited me to come do a workout," Marshall told Rivals. "After that is when they showed me around and offered me. Coach (Greg Schiano) said he that he would love to get me up there as soon as possible."

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE ROUND TABLE FORUM | RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | RUTGERS HOOPS RECRUITING

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement