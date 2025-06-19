2026 DB Cannon Marshall Recaps Rutgers Football Visit, Talks New Offer

Just a few weeks after landing a recent reclassified prospect in defensive back Latrell Noel, Rutgers Football is at it again as they offered another 2026 DB in Cannon Marshall out of North Carolina.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pounds cornerback prospect hails from Rolesville, North Carolina where he played for at Rolesville High School, but didn't get much traction on the recruiting trail until he decided to reclassify and join the Fork Union Military Academy down in Virginia for a prep year.

"Rutgers invited me to come do a workout," Marshall told Rivals. "After that is when they showed me around and offered me. Coach (Greg Schiano) said he that he would love to get me up there as soon as possible."