Mock Rutgers Football Recruiting Class: Class of 2027 Edition

As of June 15, NCAA Division I football coaches are now permitted to directly contact Class of 2027 recruits, initiating communication via phone, email, text, and social media.

Recruiting continues to evolve at a rapid pace. While these rising juniors won’t officially sign for another year and a half, here’s an early look at my first projected Class of 2027 Rutgers Football Mock Recruiting Class.

The purpose of this article is to give readers a sense of the recruits the staff is targeting, rather than to accurately predict who will ultimately sign.