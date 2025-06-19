Advertisement
Published Jun 19, 2025
Mock Rutgers Football Recruiting Class: Class of 2027 Edition
Richie O'Leary  •  TheKnightReport
As of June 15, NCAA Division I football coaches are now permitted to directly contact Class of 2027 recruits, initiating communication via phone, email, text, and social media.

Recruiting continues to evolve at a rapid pace. While these rising juniors won’t officially sign for another year and a half, here’s an early look at my first projected Class of 2027 Rutgers Football Mock Recruiting Class.

The purpose of this article is to give readers a sense of the recruits the staff is targeting, rather than to accurately predict who will ultimately sign.

