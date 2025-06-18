Advertisement
Published Jun 18, 2025
TKR POD: 2026 LB Tanner Raymond commits + Ace Bailey NBA Draft Stock
Richie O'Leary, Mike Broadbent & Alec Crouthamel
The Knight Report Podcast

Mike, Richie and Alec break down the latest Rutgers Football commit in the class of 2026 in linebacker Tanner Raymond (1:30). They then discuss a couple of committed prospects visiting elsewhere in LB Justin Edwards and S Rihyael Kelley (7:00).

They close by discussing the recent draft stock rumors about Ace Bailey in the 2025 NBA Draft.

