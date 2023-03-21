Rutgers' greatest punter ever Adam Korsak showcases skills at Pro Day
Adam Korsak has had a very busy three, four months.
The 2022 Ray Guy Award winner and former Rutgers Football punter just finally received his honor in early March during the All-CRSA Football Awards in Georgia. Before that, he was in Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine and in Mobile, AL. for the Senior Bowl. He’s also done training in California and Florida.
Tuesday, he showcased his punting at Rutgers’ annual Pro Day.
“It’s gone pretty quickly. It was a lot of bouncing around,” Korsak said of his hectic schedule. “I was in Mobile for the Senior Bowl and then I was training in California and Orlando. Then I was out in Indianapolis for the Combine. And then I went to Augusta for the awards ceremony. It’s been a lot of traveling and training, but I’ve tried to enjoy the experience.”
Korsak, who hails from Australia, set numerous NCAA and Rutgers school records during his time “On the Banks”. He has been training non stop ever since the season ended and has shown NFL scouts both his Aussie style punts and the pro style kicks as well.
Korsak displayed his usual precisness on his punts, downing balls near the goal line.
“It’s all been pretty positive,” Korsak said regarding any feedback. “Ever since the (Senior Bowl), that’s when they all saw me do the pro style stuff. They all wanted to see that and it’s been my mission to put some good film out there and try my best every opportunity. I’ve also done my Aussie style and put that out there more to showcase my strengths. It’s been a great experience.
“At the Reese’s Game, that was kind of the first time I really focused on the pro style. Having the practices and then the game, it was a quick week and I learned so much. The drops are so different. Aussie you drop it lower by your knee and pro style the drop is more at your hip. The boys in the NFL that have had success, those guys are able to do both punts and are able to both drops and are consistent with it. My goal is to be the same way.”
Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano highlighted that Korsak is always willing to punt for whoever wants to see and has made a smooth shift over to doing more pro style punts.
“Just the fact he’s willing to show what he can do every time. As a coach, I like that,” Schiano said on what else he can show at Pro Day. “He wants to do it and show what he could do. He is an Aussie style kicker who is transitioning to the pro style kick, so as many times he can show he can do it, the better.”
Korsak was lone Scarlet Knight at the NFL Scouting Combine this year, and he went toe-to-toe with the other standout punters in this year’s draft class.
“It was great,” Korsak said. “I got a taste of the schedule from the Senior Bowl. You’re on the go all day long. I loved it and it was a great experience. Met some great people.”
It’s hard to catch on in the league as most teams already have a punter and they all typically carry just one on the roster. Korsak is giving it his best however and has plenty of more chances in the coming weeks prior to the NFL Draft in late April.
“I’ve been in touch with a few teams,” Korsak said. “I also have the local days with the Giants, Jets, and Eagles. I’ll do that more in early April and then the private workouts are in the weeks before the draft. Hopefully I’ll get more opportunities.”
Korsak said he’ll also be around campus helping out the football team as spring practice begins next week.
“I’ll be working with the specialists helping them out as much as possible,” Korsak said. “I’ll also do my own training and get better each day.”
If Korsak isn’t drafted and isn’t on an NFL roster this upcoming season, he can join the New Jersey Generals of the USFL which drafted him back in February. Korsak is also good at a lot of other things in life which he can think about if football at the pro level doesn’t work out.
He wants it to though, and he’s trying to prove it step by step.
“In terms of doing something outside of football, that’s what I’m so excited for,” Korsak said. “I have so many other interests and hobbies, whatever the next step is, hopefully it’s the NFL, but if not, it’ll still be exciting. I’m looking forward to it all.”
