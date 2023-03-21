Adam Korsak has had a very busy three, four months. The 2022 Ray Guy Award winner and former Rutgers Football punter just finally received his honor in early March during the All-CRSA Football Awards in Georgia. Before that, he was in Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine and in Mobile, AL. for the Senior Bowl. He’s also done training in California and Florida. GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE FOR MORE Tuesday, he showcased his punting at Rutgers’ annual Pro Day. “It’s gone pretty quickly. It was a lot of bouncing around,” Korsak said of his hectic schedule. “I was in Mobile for the Senior Bowl and then I was training in California and Orlando. Then I was out in Indianapolis for the Combine. And then I went to Augusta for the awards ceremony. It’s been a lot of traveling and training, but I’ve tried to enjoy the experience.”

Korsak, who hails from Australia, set numerous NCAA and Rutgers school records during his time “On the Banks”. He has been training non stop ever since the season ended and has shown NFL scouts both his Aussie style punts and the pro style kicks as well. Korsak displayed his usual precisness on his punts, downing balls near the goal line. “It’s all been pretty positive,” Korsak said regarding any feedback. “Ever since the (Senior Bowl), that’s when they all saw me do the pro style stuff. They all wanted to see that and it’s been my mission to put some good film out there and try my best every opportunity. I’ve also done my Aussie style and put that out there more to showcase my strengths. It’s been a great experience. “At the Reese’s Game, that was kind of the first time I really focused on the pro style. Having the practices and then the game, it was a quick week and I learned so much. The drops are so different. Aussie you drop it lower by your knee and pro style the drop is more at your hip. The boys in the NFL that have had success, those guys are able to do both punts and are able to both drops and are consistent with it. My goal is to be the same way.” Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano highlighted that Korsak is always willing to punt for whoever wants to see and has made a smooth shift over to doing more pro style punts. “Just the fact he’s willing to show what he can do every time. As a coach, I like that,” Schiano said on what else he can show at Pro Day. “He wants to do it and show what he could do. He is an Aussie style kicker who is transitioning to the pro style kick, so as many times he can show he can do it, the better.” Korsak was lone Scarlet Knight at the NFL Scouting Combine this year, and he went toe-to-toe with the other standout punters in this year’s draft class. “It was great,” Korsak said. “I got a taste of the schedule from the Senior Bowl. You’re on the go all day long. I loved it and it was a great experience. Met some great people.”

