Rutgers Football Week 6 notebook: Injury updates, a look at MSU, and more

The Rutgers football team faces the No. 11-ranked team in the country for the second week in a row, and this time it is the Michigan State Spartans. It is the second time in program history where Rutgers plays three ranked foes in as many weeks. Michigan State is 5-0 on the season. The contest will mark the Scarlet Knights' 87th annual Homecoming game and they are 53-32-1 all-time. The event has been held every season since 1933 besides 1943 and last season. Eric LeGrand (football), Essence Carson (women's basketball), Jonelle Filigno-Hopkins (women's soccer), Alexis Gunzelman (women's gymnastics) and James Ford (men's lacrosse) make up the new Rutgers Hall of Fame Class that will be inducted as well. With that said, check out some news and notes surrounding the team this week.

Injury updates Starting wide receiver Bo Melton and semi-starter left tackle Raiqwon O'Neal both left the Ohio State game early with injuries. Melton was later seen in street clothes after he reached for his shoulder while falling in the first quarter. O'Neal had a boot on his foot on the sidelines. It is unclear if they will give it a go on Saturday. “They are both banged up. Hopefully they will be able to go on Saturday. We are going to have to wait and see," Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano said Monday. "They are getting treatment and hopefully will be good.” Who will step up? Brendan Bordner is a shoe-in candidate to fill in for O'Neal, who has started 13 games "On the Banks". Bordner has already started at both tackle positions in three of four games this season. Rutgers has mixed up the offensive line all year. At receiver, Shameen Jones, Isaiah Washington, Brandon Sanders, and Aron Cruickshank all likely get bumps in targets if Melton cannot play. Joshua Youngblood, who caught a 12-yard touchdown late in the game this past weekend against Ohio State, could see more action as well. Youngblood, though, has only played 17 snaps over two games on offense and 13 came against the Buckeyes with time winding down in the blowout. “I would say that we need more production out of the entire offense and the wide receivers are part of that," Schiano said. "I don’t think that they should be highlighted as we need more from them as opposed to the tight ends, the running backs, the quarterback or the offensive line. I think we all have to perform better and that’s coaches included.” Getting the rust off Patrice Rene, now a starting cornerback for Rutgers, came over from North Carolina where he was productive, but he also dealt with some injuries. Rene missed almost the entire 2019 season and played in 10 games with six starts in 2020. Rene got off to a rocky start at Rutgers after suffering an injury during training camp and missing the first three games. Rene has played a big part in the secondary, especially with second-year freshman Max Melton out. “Number one we are blessed that he is with us, a valuable acquisition during the offseason. Unfortunately he got injured as you know in training camp, but he’s come back strong," Schiano said. "I wouldn’t say that he has got all the rust off, but he’s certainly getting better every snap and that will be important getting into the middle and later part of the season. Depth is a big concern when you get to those latter parts.”