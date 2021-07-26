Rutgers Football's Olakunle Fatukasi named to Butkus Award watchlist

SIGN UP AND GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE

After being named a semifinalist for the award last season, Rutgers Football linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi was once again named to the preseason watchlist for the Dick Butkus award watch list.

The Butkus Award has been given out annually since 1985 and has been given to the nation's top linebacker as presented by the Downtown Athletic Club of Orlando.

Some of the recent recipients of the award include Notre Dame's Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Clemson's Isaiah Simmons, LSU's Devin White and Georgia's Roquan Smith.

This is now the second preseason watchlist that Fatukasi has been named too, as he was also recently placed on the Bednarik award watchlist, annually given to the nation's top defensive player.

These honors should come as no surprise as Faukasi had one heck of a 2020 season, where he accumulated 90 total tackles, nine and a half tackles for loss, three sacks, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble in just nine games.

