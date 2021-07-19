Rutgers Football's Olakunle Fatukasi named to Bednarik Award watch list

SIGN UP AND GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE

Rutgers senior outside linebacker Olakunle "O3" Fatukasi was named to the Bednarik Award watch list on Monday morning, it was announced.

The Chuck Bednarik Award has been given out annually since 1995 and has annually been given to college football's defensive player of the year as judged by the Maxwell Football Club.

The recent recipients of the award include Tulsa's Zaven Collins, Ohio State's Chase Young, Kentucky's Josh Allen and Alabama's Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Last season, Fatukasi was easily the top player for the Scarlet Knights on defense as he racked up 90 total tackles, nine and a half tackles for loss, three sacks, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble in just nine games. Fatukasi also received various honors after the season such as Butkus Award semifinalist, All-B1G first team (Media/AP) and All-B1G second team (Coaches/Phil Steele)

