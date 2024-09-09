Rutgers Football PFF Grades / Snap Counts versus Akron

Rutgers Football earned another win this week, after defeating Akron by a score of 49-17 inside of SHI Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Now we know what the stats show, but how did the team grade out overall according to PFF (Pro Football Focus).

The Knight Report has gathered all the data from PFF and put together the full list of grades and snap counts below in order to get a better look at how each player performed versus the Zips.

If you are unfamiliar with how the PFF grades work, you can check out this link to their website breaking it all down RIGHT HERE.