Published Sep 9, 2024
Rutgers Football PFF Grades / Snap Counts versus Akron
Richie O'Leary  •  TheKnightReport
@RivalsRichie

Rutgers Football earned another win this week, after defeating Akron by a score of 49-17 inside of SHI Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Now we know what the stats show, but how did the team grade out overall according to PFF (Pro Football Focus).

The Knight Report has gathered all the data from PFF and put together the full list of grades and snap counts below in order to get a better look at how each player performed versus the Zips.

If you are unfamiliar with how the PFF grades work, you can check out this link to their website breaking it all down RIGHT HERE.

QUARTERBACKS
BOLD = STARTED GAME
PLAYERSNAP COUNTOFFENSE GRADEPASS GAMERUN GAME

Athan Kaliakmanis

62

79.1

78.2

N/A

Ajani Sheppard

11

55.2

53.9

N/A

RUNNING BACKS
BOLD = STARTED GAME
PLAYERSNAPSOFFENSE GRADERUN GAMEPASS GAMEPASS BLOCK

Kyle Monangai

48

70.4

69.6

57.7

78.1

Antwan Raymond

25

71.8

70.5

57.7

42.2

