Rutgers Football opens up the week as favorites with the oddsmakers in their upcoming matchup against Virginia Tech on Saturday afternoon. The Scarlet Knights opened as a 4.5-point favorite over the Hokies, according to The Action Network.



Not a The Knight Report subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The ROUND TABLE FORUM!

ODDS AGAINST THE SPREAD THIS SEASON....

Thee Scarlet Knights are 2-0 against the spread, winning both matchups as projected favorites according to Vegas. Rutgers covered a 6.5-point favorite versus Northwestern in week one and then a 9.5-point spread against Temple this past weekend. On the flip side, the Hokies are 1-1 against the spread this year. They opened the year as heavy favorites, covering a 16.5-point spread against Old Dominion in week one. Then this past Saturday, they were 1.5-point underdogs to Purdue and ended up losing by seven.

SERIES HISTORY....

This matchup marks the 16th time the two programs have met on the gridiron as both programs used to play one another quiet a bit from 1992-2003 when both were members of the Big East Conference. Virginia Tech leads the series currently with a record of 12-3.