WAR ROOM: Latest Recruit Scoop and Team News on Rutgers Athletics

Every week, TheKnightReport.Net publisher Richard O’Leary and his team of Rutgers Athletics experts put together the War Room, a jam-packed article with updates on Scarlet Knights recruiting and team news. This format allows die hard Rutgers fans that are subscribers on the site to learn more about their favorite team!

Rutgers Basketball HC Steve Pikiell on Dylan Harper's return: “Before he got the flu, he was the best guard in the country. We struggled without him at times but found ways to get through it. Ace Bailey did an unbelievable job. To have Dylan (Harper) back, we had his steals, rebounds, assists, points, etc. He does a lot of things for us. But, he helps Ace (Bailey) and Ace (Bailey) helps him. To not have Dylan Harper for the whole month of January made a difference.”

Pikiell on the future of this season: "We need to stay healthy. We have another ranked team game coming up. All of the teams in our league are good. We will have more winning opportunity if we keep playing this way. We made a bunch of free throws which is huge for us.”

Illinois HC Brad Underwood on Rutgers loss: “I give Rutgers all the credit. They deserve the win, they played much harder and they were much more focused then we were. We did some things well enough to fight back into the game. I thought we did a much better job off the glass after the first 6 minutes. Ended up with 18 offensive rebounds in a game that we were awful in the first 6/7 minutes. I give them credit, we got a few stops late. Couldn’t get a defensive rebound. Very thin once Tommy went down, and we were in foul trouble. Dylan had a nice night. But we got to get to a point where you understand you're not going to win. On the road we can’t put the team on the line 34 times and then turn it over as many times as we turned it over in the first 5 minutes of the game."