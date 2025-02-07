Rutgers Safeties Coach Drew Lascari joining Jacksonville Jaguars Staff

This move reunites Lascari with new Jaguars DC Anthony Campanile, as the two were on staff together at Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, NJ) back in 2010 and 2011, where Campanile was the Offensive Coordinator and Lascari was the quarterbacks and wide receivers coach.

This offseason's college football coaching carousel continues to turn and has hit hit the Rutgers Football program once again as Safeties coach Drew Lascari is set to be the newest Assistant Defensive Backs coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars per a source.

Lascari originally joined the Scarlet Knights coaching staff under former Head Coach Chris Ash back in 2018 and would spend two seasons as a special teams quality control coach before moving on to quarterbacks coach in 2019. After that, Lascari was one of only a select few coaches who was retained when Greg Schiano took over the program for his second go around and was kept on a defensive assistant coach from 2020 to 2021 before being promoted to safeties coach in 2022.

During his time with the Scarlet Knights, Lascari was credited with helping to develop several All-Big Ten Conference defensive backs such as Christian Izien, Avery Young and Tre Avery, all of which are or had at least a stint in the NFL. More recently, he helped develop recent senior defensive backs Flip Dixon and Shaquan Loyal, both of whom earned All-Big Ten honors over the past two seasons.

As mentioned before, this move reunites Lascari with Anthony Campanile as the two worked alongside one another from 2010-11 before Campanile left for Rutgers and Lascari took over as the new Offensive Coordinator for Don Bosco Prep. Lascari also spent three seasons (2015-17) as the Head Coach of Cardinal Mooney High School in Florida, where he turned around the program completely.

