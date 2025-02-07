Dylan Harper discusses win over No. 23 Illinois, journey back to the court

“Before he got the flu, he was the best guard in the country,” Rutgers Head Coach Steve Pikiell said. “We struggled without him at times, but found ways to get through it. To have Dylan [Harper] back, we had his steals, rebounds, assists, and points, he does a lot of things for us.”

After missing the last two games with an ankle injury, Dylan Harper got back into the groove by leading Rutgers past No. 23 Illinois 82-73 with 28 points, six rebounds, five assists, and four steals. It marked the Scarlet Knights’ first ranked win of the season.

Harper recorded his 12th 20+-point game of the season and his first with 25+ points since scoring 37 against Alabama on Nov. 27. He also became the seventh freshman since 2010 with at least 28 points, six rebounds, five assists, four steals, and one block, the last being Zion Williamson in 2019.

The Scarlet Knights split their two games without the star freshman, defeating Northwestern 79-72 on the road before falling to Michigan at home 66-63.

“I definitely missed being back on the court,” Harper said. “I love to play basketball, it’s kind of hard going out there and watching your guys go without you knowing that you really want to be out there with them.”

Harper detailed what went into his return and how he was able to make an immediate impact.

“The people around me have been helping me like my trainer Rich [Campbell], I’m in the treatment room about two or three hours a day just trying to get the ankle back and ready to go for starts like this,” Harper said. “Coach Pike had the trust in me knowing I’ve been out for a while with this injury, he just instilled trust in me and helped me be the best player I can be out there.”

Illinois Head Coach Brad Underwood also credited Harper’s performance.

“Dylan had a nice night,” he said. “Dylan is their guy and they’re riding with that.”

Underwood would go on to mention that, while Jersey Mike’s Arena was its typical rowdy self, he felt it did not have much of an effect on the game.

Harper begged to differ.

“He’s lying,” the freshman said jokingly. “That’s one of the loudest I’ve ever heard it. It got so loud I couldn’t even hear myself and if I can’t hear I know the other team can’t hear.”

Rutgers has its work cut out for it if it wants to get back into the conversation for an NCAA Tournament at-large bid. However, Harper believes as long as the Scarlet Knights can maintain their health, they can get their season back on track.

“We’re just going to go out there and compete and take it one game at a time,” he said. “There’s a lot of season left, we’ve never been fully healthy and when we finally get somewhat there you see what happens every time.”