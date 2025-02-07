Projecting the 2025 Rutgers Baseball Weekend Rotation

Rutgers Baseball is about a week away from Opening Day versus Kennesaw State and the Scarlet Knights did nearly a complete overhaul of the roster from last season and that includes the pitching staff. Now the Scarlet Knights lost one starter from the last season to the MLB Draft, and another to the Transfer Portal, so there's going to be some new faces in the room and here's how we see the weekend rotation rounding out.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO ACCESS PROMO!!

FRIDAY STARTER -- RHP JORDAN FALCO

The former Adelphi pitcher, transferred in ahead of the 2024 season and has the most starts among all of the pitchers currently on the Scarlet Knights roster. During the 2024 season, Falco made 16 appearances (8 starts), while posting a record of 2-1 to go along with a 4.71 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, a .234 opposing batting average, 3.4 BB/9, and 27 strikeouts in 42 innings pitched. Falco’s experience and efficiency will likely make a starter in the weekend rotation to begin the season. He doesn’t possess overpowering stuff, but he’s a strike thrower who mixes his pitches well and forces weak contact.

SATURDAY STARTER -- RHP JUSTIN SHADEK

Redshirt freshman right-handed pitcher Justin Shadek is another interesting pitcher to watch for the Scarlet Knights this season, since he was one of the top pitching prospects in New Jersey out of high school. However he missed his senior due to Tommy John surgery. Now that he is healthy and pitched pretty well for the Scarlet Knights in the Fall, he should be in the weekend rotation on opening weekend. Shadek is a 6-foot-6, 235-pound right-handed pitcher out of Seton Hall Prep and he possesses a three-pitch mix that includes a fastball, curveball, and slider. Currently his fastball sits in the low 90s and was clocked at 95 mph in the Fall. He also has curveball and it might be his best pitch, as he’ll use it to a get swing-and-miss. The slider moves more like a cutter, but can generate weak contact when located well.

SUNDAY STARTER -- LHP PRESTON PRINCE