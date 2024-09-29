Rutgers Football opens as 6.5-point underdogs versus Nebraska
After another solid win on Friday against Washington, Rutgers Football is now 4-0 on the season for the first time since 2012.
Now this upcoming week will be a tough one for Greg Schiano and the Scarlet Knights as they hit the road again as they will head out to the Midwest to take on a very solid Nebraska Cornhuskers football team.
Entering game week, FanDuel had Rutgers as a 6.5-point underdogs to start, with the over / under set at 43.5 total points for the game.
The Cornhuskers are coming into this one following dominating 28-10 home victory over the likes of Purdue. They've also beat Colorado, Northern Iowa and UTEP this season, while earning their lone loss to Illinois just a few weeks back.
SERIES HISTORY....
This game will be the seventh time the two programs have met on the football field, but it's been very one sided as Nebraska leads the series 6-0 all time. The most recent matchup took place in 2022 where the Cornhuskers would go on to defeat the Scarlet Knights 14-13 inside of SHI Stadium.
