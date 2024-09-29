PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1GWjBUTlM3NkM0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUZaMFROUzc2QzQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
football

Rutgers Football opens as 6.5-point underdogs versus Nebraska

Richie O'Leary • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

After another solid win on Friday against Washington, Rutgers Football is now 4-0 on the season for the first time since 2012.

Now this upcoming week will be a tough one for Greg Schiano and the Scarlet Knights as they hit the road again as they will head out to the Midwest to take on a very solid Nebraska Cornhuskers football team.

Entering game week, FanDuel had Rutgers as a 6.5-point underdogs to start, with the over / under set at 43.5 total points for the game.

The Cornhuskers are coming into this one following dominating 28-10 home victory over the likes of Purdue. They've also beat Colorado, Northern Iowa and UTEP this season, while earning their lone loss to Illinois just a few weeks back.

SERIES HISTORY....

This game will be the seventh time the two programs have met on the football field, but it's been very one sided as Nebraska leads the series 6-0 all time. The most recent matchup took place in 2022 where the Cornhuskers would go on to defeat the Scarlet Knights 14-13 inside of SHI Stadium.

