Neville is listed at 6-foot-4, 235-pound tight end who originally hails from Williamsburg, Virginia where he played for Lafayette High School. Following his senior year of high school football, Neville made the call to commit to Harvard over 26 other offers from programs like Air Force, Akron, Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, James Madison, Kent State, South Florida and several others.

During his four years at Harvard, Neville didn't play a game in year one, but then would go on to play 30 straight for the Crimson over the next three seasons. In those 30 games, he would haul in 62 total receptions for 698 yards and eight touchdowns (four in each of the last two seasons).

Now while those numbers don't really jump off the paper, but according to PFF he's a pretty blocker as he graded out over a 74.0 or better grade as a pass blocker in two of the last three seasons. He also graded out as the fifth best run blocking tight end in the country (FBS and FCS), posting a 76.2 run block grade.

Along with his offer from Rutgers, Neville also holds offers from Akron, Boston College, Houston, UMass, Old Dominion, South Carolina, TCU, and Virginia.

Neville has one season of eligibility remaining.