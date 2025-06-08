Rutgers Football lands 2026 Ohio Defensive Tackle Jermaine Polk

Polk plays for St. Frances DeSales High School and becomes the 21st commitment of the Scarlet Knights' 2026 class , as they continue to be ranked within the Top 20 recruiting classes in the country per Rivals.

Rutgers Football has added another recruit to their 2026 recruiting class, as defensive tackle Jermaine Polk from Toledo, Ohio has made the decision to join the CHOP26 class today.

At 6-foot-3 and 275-pounds, Polk currently is ranked as a defensive end, but projects to be a defensive tackle at the next level.

The process between Rutgers getting involved with Polk came together relatively quickly, as he was just offered recently on June 2nd and the staff was able to convince him to take an Official Visit out to campus just a few days later.

While on the visit, Polk was able to not only learn more about the program and campus, but he built a strong bond with defensive tackles coach Charlie Noonan, who was the point man of his recruitment and that relationship helped to seal the deal.

In the end, Polk chose the Scarlet Knights over fellow finalists Boston College, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan State and Wisconsin.

With this addition, Polk becomes the first defensive tackle commit for the Scarlet Knights in this 2026 class.