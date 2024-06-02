Rutgers Football landed its second offensive line commit in the class of 2025, as tackle Chris Vigna from Bergen Catholic in New Jersey. Vigna's commitment marks the second year in a row the Scarlet Knights earn a commitment from the Crusaders, joining Kaj Sanders in 2024.

Vigna visited the program on April 2nd during spring practices, where he got to meet with head coach Greg Schiano and offensive line coach Pat Flaherty. He earned an offer from the staff after that visit, and set up his official visit for this weekend on May 29th. Ultimately, Vigna's weekend visit led to the Scarlet Knights' seventh commitment of the weekend.

He originally had official visits for the next two weekends to Pittsburgh and Boston College, but with his commitment to Rutgers it would appear those visits will not happen.

Vigna becomes the second offensive line commit in Rutgers' class of 2025, joining February commit Jayden Elijah. He is also the first offensive lineman from Bergen Catholic to join the Scarlet Knights since Bryan Felter in 2020.