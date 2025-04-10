Rutgers Football DL Doug Blue-Eli Discusses Journey, Expectations For Team

"I just wanted to come home and get the opportunity to play in my home state," Blue-Eli said. "That's probably something everybody wants to do, and I took the opportunity to do it. USF was a great place, but I'm happy to be at Rutgers."

In an offseason that saw Rutgers Football add several new members to its defensive line, fifth-year senior Doug Blue-Eli entered Piscataway after stops at USF and national champion runner-up TCU in 2022.

Blue-Eli is coming off a season where he recorded 19 tackles with three for a loss and a forced fumble in 13 games for USF. He also totaled 19 tackles with three for a loss and a forced fumble the year prior.

The Paulsboro native discussed what it has been like learning under defensive line coach Colin Ferrell.

"He's been pushing me, and we've been working," Eli-Blue said. "He sees what he can get out of me, and we just keep working every day and trying to be the best version of ourselves."

Blue-Eli described what it has been like learning new tendencies among a crop of fresh faces in Rutgers' defensive line room.

"It's been great picking up things that guys do and different skillsets," he said. "Picking up and seeing what they do and adding to my game, just hanging around the guys and building relationships has been great."

Despite only playing in four games, Blue-Eli learned a lot being a part of a TCU squad that made it all the way to the national championship three seasons ago, including what it takes to get there.

"Just the level of where we worked and to keep improving, focus on the process rather than the result and just see where we end up," he said. "It was a great experience, but once you lock in on the lines all that matters is the person in front of you."

Blue-Eli got his start at Monroe Community College where he was named Second Team NJCAA Football Division I All-America and helped his team to a 10-1 record.

He described what the jump from playing for Monroe to playing in the national championship game was like.

"It was crazy going from nobody reaching out to me and not having any offers to just one year being in the national championship," he said. "It was a shock to me, but it just showed me that if I keep my head down and keep working anything's possible. Not too many people get to experience that, so being able to experience that and be around guys like that was great."

Blue-Eli discussed what makes head coach Greg Schiano stand out among the several different coaches he's learned under.

"I think he's a guy that's seen the highest level and knows what it takes to get there," Blue-Eli said. "Just to be able to learn from him and soak up as much knowledge as possible is what I wanted to do. I'm grateful to be under him and ready to ball."

He also talked about what it has been like being around co-defensive coordinators Robb Smith and Zach Sparber and the message they impart on the team.

"It's been great learning from them and the playbook," he said. "We want to focus on the process rather than the results and keep grinding every day. Just keep progressing and working."