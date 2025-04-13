Rutgers Football DL Darold DeNgohe talks joining program, coaching staff

"Eric [O'Neill] and I were always close," DeNgohe said. "We were best friends at James Madison and we lived together. I think we have a great bond."

Rutgers Football will feature several pieces from James Madison's 2024 team as it added defensive linemen Darold DeNgohe and Eric O'Neill . The Scarlet Knights also brought in Zach Sparber, who will serve as co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach after helping the Dukes become one of the top defenses in the nation last season as linebackers coach.

DeNgohe and O'Neill are not the only newcomers to the defensive line as Bradley Weaver and Doug Blue-Eli also transferred during the offseason. DeNgohe explained how the veterans are helping them ease into their new surroundings and building them up day-day-day.

"We've been really close and doing a lot of stuff together, we've been building bonds and all of them are great," he said. "They're helpful with new guys like us adapting to the culture and everything here at Rutgers. We're grateful for that because it's great to have older people or people that's been here willing to show the ways to help succeed."

DeNgohe discussed what it is like reuniting with Sparber and how their relationship goes beyond the field.

"We're all excited to have him, he's a great coach and guy," DeNgohe said. "He's caring, outgoing, and passionate, so I'm lucky to still have him as a coach."

Sparber is not the only new voice on the defensive side of the ball as Robb Smith also returned to Rutgers to serve as co-defensive coordinator.

"We've been learning a lot, we believe in them and they believe in us," DeNgohe said regarding the duo. "They're great coaches and passionate about what they're doing."

DeNgohe is coming off a sophomore campaign where he totaled 28 tackles with six for a loss and a sack. He also added a blocked kick and had multiple stops in eight games.

The Philadelphia native described how his journey into the transfer portal was an interesting one, but proximity to home and the coaching staff played a crucial role in his decision to join the program.

"It was a weird experience and not something you think about, but I'm grateful for the opportunity I've been given and everything I went through," DeNgohe said. "I'm from Philadelphia so it's close to home, and I believe in the vision of the coaches. I am excited to be here because it's a great place and opportunity."

DeNgohe talked about how the coaches help shape his mindset off the field as well.

"I'm fortunate to be here and be surrounded by such a great coaching staff and culture," he said. "Not just football-wise, but I feel like culturally and outside in my life this could help me become a better man and person."

Despite entering his first season as defensive tackles coach, Charlie Noonan brings along plenty of knowledge as he worked as an assistant linebackers coach last season and was a four-year letter winner at defensive tackle for the Scarlet Knights from 2007-10.

DeNgohe described how that experience helps the new players acclimate to the position and gives them confidence when they step onto the field.

"He helps us a lot by preparing us for whatever is coming," he said. "He understands what it's like, so it's good to have a coach that's been through it and tell you how things are supposed to be done."

DeNgohe explained how head coach Greg Schiano is teaching him new aspects of the game and how that knowledge spreads among the fresh faces.

"I've learned a lot of things that I never knew before," he said. "I feel like for a lot of us new guys, there are some things that we never knew, so it's great to come out here, learn new things, gain better knowledge of the game, and be able to fully understand it.