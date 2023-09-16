The Scarlet Knights offense had its shares of ups and downs today. The team couldn’t get a whole lot going through the pass game, but the run game continues to be the backbone of this offense as Kyle Monangai led the way with 16 carries for 143 yards and three touchdowns.

Along with Monangai, Rutgers also got a solid rushing performance from quarterback Gavin Wimsatt, who displayed some wheels today while rushing for 87 yards and a score of his own. However his passing was lackluster at best going 7-of-16 for just 46 yards.

Similar to the offense, the defense also had some ups and downs on the day. The Scarlet Knights defense or better known as the dark side looked really good in the first half, allowing just three points while also forcing two turnovers and racking up three sacks. However it looked like an entirely different defense in the second half, as they let the Hokies earn some big chunk plays to keep them in the game.

Overall there was some good things to take away from today’s game and also some bad things that you want to forget. At the end of the day a win is a win and the Scarlet Knights are halfway there towards bowl eligibility.