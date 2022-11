Rutgers Football defensive end Shawn Collins has decided to enter his name into the transfer portal today, the 6-foot-5, 250-pound prospect didn't see any playing time in 2020 and 2021, but appeared in six games this past season.

Collins is a former three-star tight end recruit who hails from Montclair High School in North Jersey and originally joined the Scarlet Knights as a tight end, but was quickly moved to defensive end.

The New Jersey native is the second player to enter the portal for the Scarlet Knights this offseason and will have three years of eligibility remaining.