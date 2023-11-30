On Thursday afternoon, Rutgers Football defensive back Carnell Davis has announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal with the intent to play elsewhere per social media.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound cornerback prospect hails from Galloway, New Jersey and spent his first few years of high school down at Absegami and St. Augustine before making the move Eau Gallie down in Florida for his senior year. As a member of the Scarlet Knights 2021 recruiting class, Davis committed to Rutgers over 24 other offers from programs like Auburn, Baylor, Boston College, Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse and many others.

Now Davis originally came to the banks as a wide receiver prospect, but after things didn't work out there, he made the move over to cornerback where he would go on to appear in 15 games throughout the 2022 and 2023 seasons. During that timespan, he seven total tackles and one pass deflection.

Davis will now enter the portal with two years of eligibility remaining.