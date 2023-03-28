“I just want us to get better every day. I know that sounds so cliché,” Schiano said. “Coaches always say that, but it’s a fact. If you add up all of the little daily improvements, hopefully your team is better at the end of spring. We all want to stay healthy, too. It’s a violent game. Guys will get bumped, but you hope it’s not anything that will be lasting. We always try to prevent injury.”

Energy was high for the team as it looks to improve on its 4-8 season a year ago. After practice, TKR and the rest of the media spoke with head coach Greg Schiano to get an update on a variety of topics. Tuesday was the first of 15 practice sessions that includes the Scarlet-White Game on April 29.

The first day of spring practice 2023 for the Rutgers football team is in the books. The Scarlet Knights took to the Marco Battaglia Practice Complex under breezy, chilly, cloudy conditions that also featured some rain.

On the injury front, some notable players who were hurt last year and missed time are all improving. In fact, linebackers Mohamed Toure and Moses Walker are both back full-go. They aren’t 100% yet, Schiano said, but they aren’t limited.

Running back Sam Brown is out there but the staff is taking their time with him. Tight end Victor Konopka is back after missing a big chunk of the season, too. Walker and Toure both were hurt last spring.

“Moses Walker and Mo Toure are full-go. Sam is working his way back in,” Schiano said. “They’re not 100%, but encouraged there. Sam is getting better by the day and he’s getting mental reps in.

“With Victor, was more than just a few games. He didn’t play after the Temple game. Victor was coming on. It’s great to have him back. He’s a big target out there and he’s getting better at blocking. He hadn’t played a lot of football before coming here.”

Rutgers added a bunch of new coaches this offseason especially on the offensive side of the ball with coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca, wide receivers coach Dave Brock, and offensive line coach Pat Flaherty. They are tasked with improving an offense that was one of college football’s worst in 2022.

“I’m very familiar with Kirk in so many ways. It’s been natural this whole offseason,” Schiano said. “He’s very demanding of his staff and players and he’s a good teacher. I think the future is very bright with the offense.

“I think all our coaches are doing a great job building relationships. I look at three things: Character, competency, and connection. This staff is building bonds and Kirk is certainly at the forefront of that.”

Ciarrocca, Flaherty, and Brock have 113 years of coaching experience between them, and in the offseason, they were touted at being developmental coaches which is crucial when trying to build a team up.

“They’re experienced, period. They’ve coached for a long time,” Schiano said. “They’ve been in all different situations. That is a benefit for our players. They are demanding but they connect with the players. That’s special. I’m pleased.”

At receiver, Brock has his work cut out for him as the Scarlet Knights don’t have much there in terms of returning guys who have played now that Aron Cruickshank, Sean Ryan, and Shameen Jones are done.

“We have a very green receiver room,” Schiano said. “We’re working hard there. We have different combinations we’ll look at and we'll get better. We have to develop young talent.”

Along the offensive line, Flaherty also has a big challenge in getting the line up to standards with the rest of the Big Ten Conference. Having a couple guys back who played last year will help, but behind them are a lot of younger guys who might need to contribute right away in some capacity.

“It was tough last year,” Schiano said. “I think we have more quality depth, but we’re young. There’s a lot of young guys in that depth. But we have some upperclassmen leaders. And with coach Flaherty, we’re leaning on him.”

Gavin Wimsatt and Evan Simon are the two main quarterbacks this spring for Rutgers with true freshman Ajani Sheppard in the fold as well. Wimsatt started the last handful of games last fall while Simon also got his turn. There’s no timetable for naming a starter.

”Offensively, we weren’t very good. We’re going to figure it out and compete,” Schiano said. “Having said that Gavin I thought came out and had a pretty good grasp with what he was doing. He has a confidence about him.”