Rutgers Football adds third commit of the day in Florida DE Raedyn Bruens
Rutgers Football has landed their third commitment of the day as Mosley High School (FL) defensive end Raedyn Bruens committed to the Scarlet Knights on his Official Visit today.
The 6-foot-5, 255-pounds defensive lineman chose Rutgers over the likes of several other notable offers from programs such as Colorado, Miami, South Florida, SMU, West Virginia and several others.
This past season as a junior, Bruens finished with 48 total tackles (38 solo), eight tackles for loss, two sacks and five quarterback hurries.
With the addition of Bruens, Rutgers Football now has a fourth defensive line commit as he joins OL/DL Miron Gurman and defensive tackles Jyon Simon and Braxton Kyle as future Scarlet Knights.