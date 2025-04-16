Notable NFL Draft Analyst Ranks Potential Rutgers Football Draft Picks

Every year NFL Draft Analyst Dane Brugler of The Athletic releases "The Beast", which is his in annual in-depth write up on every single draftable player in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft and this year's version features several Rutgers Football players.

POSITION RANK: Offensive Tackle No. 15 ROUND GRADE: 5th Round LAST AT POSITION WITH DRAFTABLE GRADE: OT23 PROJECTED PICK IN MOCK DRAFT: 5th (No. 142) - Jacksonville Jaguars "A four-year starter at Rutgers, Pierce was a steady left tackle in offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca’s zone-blocking scheme. One of the best backstories in the class, he was a 455-pound junior in high school when he decided to try football and ultimately transformed himself into an All-Big Ten tackle and NFL prospect after walking on at Rutgers. In pass protection, Pierce occupies a large surface area with decent feet, long arms and technical focus, but NFL speed will limit his margin for error with punch timing and set points. Though he flashes power to torque in the run game, his tall pads can leave him falling off angle-drive blocks. Overall, Pierce is a towering offensive tackle with rare length to steer and swallow up defenders, although there are drawbacks to his frame that leave him off balance. He projects as a swing backup in the NFL, with a chance to be more" - NFL Draft Analyst Dane Brugler

POSITION RANK: Cornerback No. 17 ROUND GRADE: 5th Round LAST AT POSITION WITH DRAFTABLE GRADE: CB32 PROJECTED PICK IN MOCK DRAFT: 6th (No. 188) - Tennessee Titans "A three-year starter at Rutgers, Longerbeam was an outside cornerback in defensive coordinator Joe Harasymiak’s balanced scheme. A high school quarterback, he showed steady development over his career with the Scarlet Knights, leading the team in passes defended in three of the past four seasons. An urgent athlete with ball skills, Longerbeam has above-average speed and the controlled movements to sink in his transitions and stay in phase at break points. Though he works hard to position himself in coverage, his issues matching up against bigger receivers and getting off blocks in run support make him a potential liability. Overall, Longerbeam is lean and underpowered, which won’t be easy to mask against NFL size. His speed and athletic instincts are NFL-level quality, however, giving him a chance to earn a long-term role. He projects as a rookie backup with upside to be more" - NFL Draft Analyst Dane Brugler

POSITION RANK: Defensive Tackle No. 37 ROUND GRADE: UDFA LAST AT POSITION WITH DRAFTABLE GRADE: DT34 PROJECTED PICK IN MOCK DRAFT: 7th (No. 240) - Chicago Bears "Kyonte Hamilton grew up outside of Washington, D.C., and was introduced to football and wrestling by his father at age 5. He starred in both sports throughout middle school and at Georgetown Prep, playing both quarterback and linebacker on varsity. As a senior in 2020, he won a state and national championship wrestling in the 220-pound category. A three-star recruit in football, he was also one of the top wrestling recruits in the country and committed to Rutgers for both sports (gave up wrestling after the 2021 season). Hamilton played in every game the past four seasons and saved his best for his senior year (second on the team with 27 pressures). You can see his wrestling background in his bend and hand strength, especially when he gets underneath blocks and imposes his will. He flashes twitch and fast hands off the snap, but his block recognition to be more of a playmaker in the run game is still developing. Overall, Hamilton is strong, explosive and durable. He’s viewed as an ascending prospect by NFL teams. - NFL Draft Analyst Dane Brugler

POSITION RANK: Running Back No. 20 ROUND GRADE: 4th-5th Round LAST AT POSITION WITH DRAFTABLE GRADE: RB30 PROJECTED PICK IN MOCK DRAFT: 7th (No. 242) - Atlanta Falcons "A three-year starter at Rutgers, Monangai was the featured weapon in offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca’s zone-blocking scheme that was built around the run game. Despite being one of the lowest-ranked recruits in Greg Schiano’s 2020 class, Monangai became one of the best running backs in the Big Ten and finished No. 2 in school history with 3,221 rushing yards (behind only Ray Rice). A first-generation Cameroonian-American, Monangai isn’t going to stand out as the fastest or most powerful back in this class, but he runs hard and decisive, following his blocks on traps and reaches to motor through gaps. His ball security (zero career fumbles) and overall dependability as a workhorse will be appreciated by NFL coaches. Overall, Monangai lacks breakaway speed, but he can pick, slide and weave through the defense with shifty quickness and run toughness. His competitive profile and promising reps on passing downs should make him an effective utility back in the NFL." - NFL Draft Analyst Dane Brugler

OTHER RUTGERS FOOTBALL PLAYERS ON THE LIST....