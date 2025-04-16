Rutgers Football Players Entered The Transfer Portal Wednesday Morning

The Transfer Portal spring window is officially open as of 12:01am on Wednesday morning and it's already struck the Rutgers Football program. Tight End Matthew Ogunniyi, Offensive Tackle Dominic Rivera and Defensive Back Trent Brown have all entered their names into the Transfer Portal, sources tell Richie O'Leary of The Knight Report.

STATS: N/A This one shouldn't come as too much of a surprise, since Ogunniyi's name did not appear on the spring football roster that was released a few weeks ago. Not to mention that in his lone year with the program in 2024, he wasn't able to get on the field, despite several tight ends going down with injury. I could see him dropping down a level or two. FOUR YEARS OF ELIGIBILITY REMAINING

STATS: N/A Unlike Ogunniyi, this one was a little bit surprising of the three early portal moves for the Scarlet Knights. There was some hype around Rivera's development over the past year, but he was still very much behind some guys as Tyler Needham stepped up at one of the tackle spots and Taj White was handling the other. Either way, it seemed as though he was a nice depth piece at the very worst. This spring he was battling it out with guys like Raynor Andrews and some of the true freshman for a spot on the two deep and they also have Shedrick Rhodes who is expected to be up for the backup OT spot when healthy again. THREE YEARS OF ELIGIBILITY REMAINING