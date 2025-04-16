TKR POD: Three Rutgers Players Enter Portal + Jett Elad Eligibility Update

Mike, Richie and Alec break down the three Rutgers football players who entered the portal today and what that could mean for the rest of the portal season (1:30) and give an update on where things stand with Jett Elad's eligibility as Greg Schiano heads to court today in Trenton to help him plead his case (9:00).

They then discuss everything new safeties coach Vic Hall had to say in his presser, along with what Jai Patel said in his media availability (13:00).

There is also still time to join the TKR Rutgers NFL Draft Challenge, with 1st prize getting their choice of a Rutgers rookie NFL jersey! (https://forms.gle/8AaGYtruqJZaPeKa7)