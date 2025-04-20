Colin Weber discusses transfer to Rutgers Football, expectations for season

Weber entered Piscataway following four years at Charlotte where he compiled 56 receptions for 573 yards in 34 games. He was also named First Team All-American Athletic Conference by Pro Football Focus in 2023.

“I’ve enjoyed getting to know the guys and the ins and outs of the program,” Weber said. “It’s been good to see a new place, meet some new people, and work with these guys.”

Weber credited much of his decision to join Rutgers to tight ends coach Scott Vallone.

“A big thing for me was the staff [at Charlotte] moved on,” he said. “I had a great experience there, but I think Coach Vallone was the best in my development. I wanted a coach and staff that’s going to develop me the best I can to get ready for the next level and I saw that here.”

He also described the relationship the two share.

“Since the team [Vallone] was recruiting me until now, I’ve learned a lot from him and he’s a really good coach,” Weber said. “I’m excited to keep learning from him because he’s a great coach and developer.”

There is a measure of familiarity between some of Rutgers’ transfers considering Weber fell to James Madison 30-7 last season. Although the outcome was not what he hoped for, Weber has since formed a kinship with his former foes, including Eric O’Neill.

“Eric and I have become really good friends since I’ve been here,” Weber said. “I’ve appreciated getting that side of the story from him, they beat us pretty good, but it’s been cool and I’m excited to keep playing and developing with those guys.”

Weber described how playing in the Big Ten is a dream come true.

“That was obviously in the back of my mind,” he added. “I grew up in the midwest so I’ve been watching Big Ten football my whole life and that’s always been a dream.”

Something that stood out to Weber when he joined the Scarlet Knights’ tight ends room was the versatility it showed.

“All the tight ends in general, there’s a lot of us that can play all over the field,” he said. “Whether that’s flexed out in the box or the run game, a lot of us can move around and play with versatility. We all compete really hard and we’re all friends, which is the best part. We have a great balance in that room and I respect those guys a lot.”

He explained what he adds to the group.

“I’m not the fastest guy but I think I have some good wiggle,” he said. “I feel like I can get open pretty well in the passing game, but just in general I think I have some versatility and that’s what I kind of lean on a little bit.”

Weber had a historic junior season at Charlotte where he became the first tight end in program history to lead the team in receptions (34) with 362 yards and was named the team’s offensive MVP. He saw his numbers dip a bit his senior year though as he recorded 21 catches for 213 yards

The Hopkins, Michigan native will look to return to form in 2025 and discussed how head coach Greg Schiano is the guy he believes can get him there.

“When I was getting recruited we talked about things that were going to get me ready for the next level,” Weber said. “Now that I’ve been here I’ve seen those things we do as a program and that’s been great for my development.”

Weber described how offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca has helped him adjust to the offense so far.

“He’s another great developer and I appreciate his insight on a lot of things,” Weber continued. “Even though he’s the offensive coordinator, he steps in and helps us tight ends a little bit here and there.”

Weber explained how important it is to have an experienced signal caller like Athan Kaliakmanis at the helm.

“I think experience is a big thing no matter the position, and playing quarterback takes experience,” he said. “He beats you with his brain, he’s obviously talented throwing the ball and even running the ball, but he’s really sharp up top and I think that’s what sets him apart.”

While Weber has high hopes for the team heading into the season, he is not looking to put additional expectations on himself and will take things one game at a time.

“I don’t like to set expectations for myself,” he said. “The biggest thing is as a team we want to win as many games as we can and that’s what I’m focused on.”