Rutgers Women's Basketball transfer guard duo find new destinations

Two of Rutgers Women's Basketball's three outgoing transfers - all guards - have found new homes.
Kiyomi McMiller and Mya Petticord are headed to new high-major programs, one not too far away. McMiller announced her commitment to Penn State on Monday morning at the New York Stock Exchange, while Petticord announced her commitment to Auburn on Instagram on Sunday afternoon.
McMiller is staying in the Big Ten for her sophomore season, joining the Nittany Lions after a tumultuous year at Rutgers.
In 21 games played, McMiller led the Scarlet Knights in points per game (18.7), assists (63 total, three per game), and made 43 three-pointers, tying JoJo Lacey for the team lead. She also averaged 4.7 rebounds and 0.7 steals per game. She earned All-Big Ten honorable mention from the media.
Rutgers was set to host then-No. 4 USC and superstar guard JuJu Watkins in January, with plenty of celebrity faces rumored to be attending. Hours before tipoff, however, McMiller announced on Instagram she would not play, with a message reading:
To My Fans
I would Like to apologize to my fans. I will not be playing in today's game vs USC, which is #4 in the country. This decision was made by my Head Coach Coquese Washington. Thank you for your continued support.
Godbless all of you ~ Kiyomi "The Product" McMiller"
The Scarlet Knights lost 92-42 to the Trojans.
In the following game against Minnesota in Minneapolis, McMiller traveled with the team and was not listed on the Big Ten availability report, but was a late scratch and did not play. Rutgers lost 76-50.
McMiller made her return following the two-game absence against Nebraska, where she scored a career-high 33 points and nearly spurred an upset victory over the Cornhuskers, who pulled away late to win 69-62.
Following the Scarlet Knights' February 6th loss at Indiana, McMiller missed the team's next game, a win over Purdue.
"She reported that she's not feeling 100%," said head coach Coquese Washington following the game. "So we'll just take it day by day, game by game, and when she's feeling 100%, then she'll suit back up."
McMiller did not return for the rest of the season, entering the transfer portal the morning of Rutgers' WNIT Super 16 win over the College of Charleston.
"Kiyomi and I met not too long ago," Washington said following the victory. "We talked about the goals that we had for this program, her individual goals, and it was very clear during that conversation that the best thing for both sides is that we make a change in direction."
McMiller is now set to face her former team at least once as a Nittany Lion, with the Big Ten schedule yet to be released. The two teams played twice last year, both wins by the Scarlet Knights.
"I wasn't surprised at all today by her announcement," Washington added. "Kiyomi is a fantastic player, and she's got an incredibly bright basketball future ahead of her. I know I wish her and I wish her family nothing but the best."
Penn State missed the Big Ten Tournament with a 1-17 mark in conference play - the lone win coming against then-No. 9 Ohio State. The Nittany Lions have lost eight players to the transfer portal - guard Moriah Murray entered initially but withdrew her name and returned to the team, while McMiller is the Nittany Lions' first addition.
Petticord, on the other hand, returns to the SEC with the Eagles for her final year of eligibility. She played her freshman season at Texas A&M, then two years at Rutgers.
The Detroit native started 25 of her 54 games on the Banks, averaging 8.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game.
Petticord's 2023-24 season was the more productive of her two as a Scarlet Knight, though she only played in 21 games due to multiple injuries. She missed time in both seasons but fought through injuries to become one of Rutgers' top perimeter shooters.
She ranked fourth on the team in scoring and assists in 2024-25 while hitting the second-most three-pointers. Her 82.1% mark from the free-throw line ranked third on the Scarlet Knights.
While not a consistent top option in two seasons, Petticord showed flashes of her ceiling, particularly as a sophomore. She scored a game-high 17 points in her debut against Monmouth, and later played a big role in both of Rutgers' Big Ten wins in the 2023-24 season at Nebraska and against Minnesota.
On the road against the Cornhuskers, Petticord battled through an ankle injury to play 22 minutes and hit a layup with 1:22 remaining that ultimately served as the difference in Rutgers' 71-70 road victory, snapping an 11-game losing streak.
Ten days later, the Scarlet Knights took down Minnesota at home largely thanks to the fourth-quarter efforts of Petticord and Destiny Adams. Petticord finished with a career and game-high 25 points in all 40 minutes, including 17 of Rutgers' 29 fourth-quarter points on 4-for-5 shooting from the floor, 3-for-3 from the three-point line, and a perfect 6-for-6 from the free-throw line. She had a run of 11 straight Scarlet Knight points in the quarter, then later made all six free throws in the final minute to help Rutgers ice the game.
She played some of her best basketball in the postseason as well, serving as the sixth man in the Scarlet Knights' six-player rotation in the WNIT. She scored a season-high 18 points on a career-high six three-pointers in the Super 16 win over the Cougars, and scored nine points in the previous win over Army in the second round.
Rutgers has begun restock its guard room in the transfer portal since, landing former Stephen F. Austin guard Faith Blackstone and former Boston College point guard Kaylah Ivey, as well as contacting several others in the transfer portal.
The portal's undergraduate window closes on Wednesday.
