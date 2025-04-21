Rutgers Women's Basketball transfer guard duo find new destinations

Kiyomi McMiller and Mya Petticord are headed to new high-major programs, one not too far away. McMiller announced her commitment to Penn State on Monday morning at the New York Stock Exchange, while Petticord announced her commitment to Auburn on Instagram on Sunday afternoon.

Two of Rutgers Women's Basketball's three outgoing transfers - all guards - have found new homes.

McMiller is staying in the Big Ten for her sophomore season, joining the Nittany Lions after a tumultuous year at Rutgers.

In 21 games played, McMiller led the Scarlet Knights in points per game (18.7), assists (63 total, three per game), and made 43 three-pointers, tying JoJo Lacey for the team lead. She also averaged 4.7 rebounds and 0.7 steals per game. She earned All-Big Ten honorable mention from the media.

Rutgers was set to host then-No. 4 USC and superstar guard JuJu Watkins in January, with plenty of celebrity faces rumored to be attending. Hours before tipoff, however, McMiller announced on Instagram she would not play, with a message reading:

To My Fans

I would Like to apologize to my fans. I will not be playing in today's game vs USC, which is #4 in the country. This decision was made by my Head Coach Coquese Washington. Thank you for your continued support.

Godbless all of you ~ Kiyomi "The Product" McMiller"

The Scarlet Knights lost 92-42 to the Trojans.

In the following game against Minnesota in Minneapolis, McMiller traveled with the team and was not listed on the Big Ten availability report, but was a late scratch and did not play. Rutgers lost 76-50.

McMiller made her return following the two-game absence against Nebraska, where she scored a career-high 33 points and nearly spurred an upset victory over the Cornhuskers, who pulled away late to win 69-62.

Following the Scarlet Knights' February 6th loss at Indiana, McMiller missed the team's next game, a win over Purdue.

"She reported that she's not feeling 100%," said head coach Coquese Washington following the game. "So we'll just take it day by day, game by game, and when she's feeling 100%, then she'll suit back up."

McMiller did not return for the rest of the season, entering the transfer portal the morning of Rutgers' WNIT Super 16 win over the College of Charleston.

"Kiyomi and I met not too long ago," Washington said following the victory. "We talked about the goals that we had for this program, her individual goals, and it was very clear during that conversation that the best thing for both sides is that we make a change in direction."

McMiller is now set to face her former team at least once as a Nittany Lion, with the Big Ten schedule yet to be released. The two teams played twice last year, both wins by the Scarlet Knights.

"I wasn't surprised at all today by her announcement," Washington added. "Kiyomi is a fantastic player, and she's got an incredibly bright basketball future ahead of her. I know I wish her and I wish her family nothing but the best."

Penn State missed the Big Ten Tournament with a 1-17 mark in conference play - the lone win coming against then-No. 9 Ohio State. The Nittany Lions have lost eight players to the transfer portal - guard Moriah Murray entered initially but withdrew her name and returned to the team, while McMiller is the Nittany Lions' first addition.