Former Rutgers wing JoJo Lacey signs with the Washington Mystics

She also joins Arella Guirantes (Chicago Sky), Kahleah Copper (Phoenix Mercury), Betnijah Laney-Hamilton (New York Liberty), and Erica Wheeler (Seattle Storm) as former Rutgers players currently rostered in the WNBA.

Wing JoJo Lacey signed a rookie-scale contract with the Washington Mystics, the team announced today. Lacey spent four years at Boston College before playing her final collegiate season as a Scarlet Knight.

The Douglassville, Pennsylvania, native started all 33 games for the Scarlet Knights and averaged 10.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.7 steals per game, taking on a bigger role in Big Ten play as the season went on.

Lacey scored in double figures in nine of Rutgers' final ten games, and 13 times total in Big Ten play. She scored a career-high 27 points on 6-for-11 shooting from the three-point line (and a 9-for-10 mark from the free throw line) in a January road loss to Michigan. She also recorded two double-doubles, in wins over Georgia Southern and the College of Charleston.

On the season, Lacey finished third on the team in scoring, rebounding, and assists, while leading the team in three-pointers made and ranking second in three-point percentage.

The 6-foot-1 wing joins a Mystics squad with plenty of rookies, including former Big Ten stars Kiki Iriafen (USC) and Lucy Olsen (Iowa), as well as other national stars Georgia Amoore (Kentucky) and Sonia Citron (Notre Dame). Washington went 14-26 in 2024, selecting Citron and Iriafen with the third and fourth picks in Monday's WNBA Draft after a trade that sent Ariel Atkins to the Chicago Sky.

Lacey signed an undrafted WNBA rookie scale contract, a two-year deal for $66,079 in 2025 and $67,401 in 2026. According to Her Hoops Stats, "undrafted players will typically become 'reserved' players but could become free agents once their contracts expire."

The Mystics will have a young, but certainly exciting, roster in 2025 full of rookies, with Lacey joining them.