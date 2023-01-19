Brock is a Ferrum alumni and Moorestown, New Jersey native, who returns to Piscataway after spending the past season as an analyst with Texas. Prior to the lone year with Texas, he was working with the Atlanta Falcons as both a running backs and wide receivers coach since 2017.

According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, Rutgers Football has added another new/old assistant coach as one time Offensive Coordinator / Wide Receivers coach Dave Brock is headed back to the banks as the new wide receivers coach.

The 55-year old assistant coach is a familiar name to Scarlet Knights fans as he was the program's Offensive Coordinator / Wide Receivers coach back in 2012 under then head coach Kyle Flood. During his lone season as OC, Rutgers went 9-4 (5-2) and averaged 21.5 points per game, before he was poached by Delaware to become the Blue Hens head coach the following season.

On top of his stops at Rutgers, Brock also spent time at several other power-five programs and is credited with helping to develop notable receivers such as Hakeem Nicks at UNC, Marques Colston at Hofstra and Jordy Nelson at Kansas State.

With this move, Rutgers now shakes up the assistant coaches a bit as Damiere Shaw will move from WRs to RBs coach and Andrew Aurich gets shifted from RBs coach to TEs coach, a spot he previously coached at Princeton.