Rutgers Baseball lands North Carolina State Transfer INF Ryan Jaros

The 6-foot-3, 210-pounds infielder hails from Cranford, New Jersey and played at Cranford High School before enrolling at Georgia Tech as a Class of 2024 recruit and transferred to North Carolina State ahead of the 2025 season.

Rutgers Football has added its first addition via the Transfer Portal this offseason, as North Carolina State infielder Ryan Jaros has announced his commitment to the Scarlet Knights today.

Out of high school, Jaros was ranked as the No. 6 third-baseman in the country and No. 1 third-third baseman in the state of New Jersey per Perfect Game.

The New Jersey native would go on to appear in 26 games (11 starts) as a true freshman with Georgia Tech in 2024. He finished the year hitting .343 average in 35 at-bats with 12 hits, four doubles and a home run.

A year later, Jaros would enter the Transfer Portal and end up joining North Carolina State, where he played in 30 games and started 19 of them. During his lone year with the Wolfpack, Jaros hit .304, had 21 hits, four doubles, and three home runs on the year.

Jaros joins the Scarlet Knights with two years of eligibility remaining.