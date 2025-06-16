Decision Day for Top Rutgers Football Target: 2026 DB Messiah Tilson

Rutgers Football recruiting has ramped up recently with it being Official Visit season, as prospects from all over came to spend the weekend with the coaches, the players and learn more about the program.

So far the program has landed 12 of their 23 total commitments following their Official Visits, but could another one be on the way?

Later this afternoon, one of the Scarlet Knights top targets in the 2026 recruiting class and Three-Star athlete / safety Messiah Tilson will announce his commitment.