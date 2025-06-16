Decision Day for Top Rutgers Football Target: 2026 DB Messiah Tilson

Rutgers Football recruiting has ramped up recently with it being Official Visit season, as prospects from all over came to spend the weekend with the coaches, the players and learn more about the program.
So far the program has landed 12 of their 23 total commitments following their Official Visits, but could another one be on the way?
Later this afternoon, one of the Scarlet Knights top targets in the 2026 recruiting class and Three-Star athlete / safety Messiah Tilson will announce his commitment.
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE ROUND TABLE FORUM | RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | RUTGERS HOOPS RECRUITING
The 6-foot-3, 172-pound athlete is ranked as the No. 33 overall athlete in the country and the No. 13 overall prospect in the state of Illinois for the 2026 class.
Tilson claims 16 total offers, but will decide amongst a final four list of schools featuring Kentucky, Minnesota, Rutgers and Wisconsin.
Tilson will make his decision public at 5:30pm ET today at Guilford High School over in Illinois.
PLAYER EVALUATION...
“Tilson (6-3, 172lbs) has a wiry frame but what really stands out to me is his willingness to get in the box and hit people. He’s a physical safety that isn’t afraid to mix it up which I’m sure coaches loves about his game. It’ll be interesting to see if he gets up to 200+ pounds could he grow into a hybrid safety/linebacker type. That’d make him a swiss army knife type player that could really be a versatile piece for the defense. He’s got good upside as a long-term player that the staff can build up.” - GREG SMITH, RIVALS NATIONAL RECRUITING ANALYST
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board