Ace Bailey's stock is in limbo ahead of 2025 NBA Draft

Before he even stepped foot on a college court, Ace Bailey was projected to be one of the top three prospects that will be selected in the 2025 NBA Draft and that talk continued to throughout his lone year in college with Rutgers Basketball.

However that top three pick projection might change a bit according to some in the know, as Bailey has yet to conduct a single known workout and the draft is next Wednesday.

“Bailey's pre-draft workout strategy has perplexed some observers," said Jonathan Givony of ESPN. "As he has yet to conduct a single known workout to date, having declined invitations from several teams within his draft range. Sources say Bailey's camp has informed interested teams that they believe he is a top-3 player in the draft, but also seeks a clear pathway to stardom, perhaps feeling comfortable that a team will trade up to get him at Nos. 3 or 4, should he drop.”