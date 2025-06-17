Ace Bailey's stock is in limbo ahead of 2025 NBA Draft

Before he even stepped foot on a college court, Ace Bailey was projected to be one of the top three prospects that will be selected in the 2025 NBA Draft and that talk continued to throughout his lone year in college with Rutgers Basketball.
However that top three pick projection might change a bit according to some in the know, as Bailey has yet to conduct a single known workout and the draft is next Wednesday.
“Bailey's pre-draft workout strategy has perplexed some observers," said Jonathan Givony of ESPN. "As he has yet to conduct a single known workout to date, having declined invitations from several teams within his draft range. Sources say Bailey's camp has informed interested teams that they believe he is a top-3 player in the draft, but also seeks a clear pathway to stardom, perhaps feeling comfortable that a team will trade up to get him at Nos. 3 or 4, should he drop.”
With all that being said, Bailey's stock is probably the biggest unknown in this year's draft, with some projecting him to go No. 3 overall and others have him dropping all the way down to No. 7 overall.
Everyone should know a lot more about where things stand with him soon, as he is expected to finally workout for a team, as the Philadelphia 76ers will host him later this week.
The 2025 NBA Draft is set for Wednesday, June 25th and will start at 8:00pm ET and be televised on both ABC and ESPN.
