Published Jun 17, 2025
COACHSPEAK: Grimsley HC Darryl Brown talks 2026 TE DJ Howerton
Richie O'Leary  •  TheKnightReport
Publisher
Rutgers Football recently landed one of their top targets at tight end in DJ Howerton from North Carolina, as he announced his decision following his Official Visit to campus.

Now we know the offer list, his ranking and more, but to learn more about Howerton's game, The Knight Report reached out to Grimsley High School Head Darryl Brown, who just recently stepped down to learn more about him both on and off the field.

HOW IS HOWERTON ON THE FIELD?: "DJ is a tough hard nosed player, he's almost like a throwback type player. He is tough, physical, and plays his best in adverse situations."

