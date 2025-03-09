Rutgers Basketball Welcomes Minnesota To Town For Regular Season Finale

Rutgers Basketball is back home for their final game of the regular season today as they welcome the Minnesota Golden Gophers to town for a Sunday Afternoon matchup.
With that being said, here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.
TV/WHEN/WHERE/SPREAD....
TV/STREAM: BTN
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers
WHEN: Sunday at 1:00pm ET
WHERE: Jersey Mike's Arena (8,000) -- Piscataway, New Jersey
SPREAD: Rutgers -4.5pts || Over/Under 143.5pts
RANKINGS COMPARISON.....
RECORD/SERIES HISTORY....
2024-25 MINNESOTA RECORD: 15-5 (7-12) / Notable wins versus UCLA (24), Michigan (27), Oregon (29), Nebraska (57) and Penn State (63).
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 19th ever meeting between the two programs, with Minnesota leading the series 11-7. However Rutgers has won five of the last eight meetings between the two programs.
PROJECTED STARTERS AS RECRUITS....
--------------------------------------------------------------
