Advertisement
Published Mar 9, 2025
Rutgers Basketball Welcomes Minnesota To Town For Regular Season Finale
circle avatar
Richie O'Leary  •  TheKnightReport
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsRichie

Rutgers Basketball is back home for their final game of the regular season today as they welcome the Minnesota Golden Gophers to town for a Sunday Afternoon matchup.

With that being said, here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.

Advertisement

Tickets can still be purchased by clicking the link HERE, use the promo code RUTGERSRIVALS for $20 OFF your purchase.

CLICK HERE TO ACCESS PROMO!!

TV/WHEN/WHERE/SPREAD....

TV/STREAM: BTN

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers

WHEN: Sunday at 1:00pm ET

WHERE: Jersey Mike's Arena (8,000) -- Piscataway, New Jersey

SPREAD: Rutgers -4.5pts || Over/Under 143.5pts

RANKINGS COMPARISON.....  

RANKINGS COMPARISON
TEAMNET RANKINGKENPOMESPN BPIBART TORVIK

Rutgers

77

75

75

68

Minnesota

92

89

86

84

RECORD/SERIES HISTORY....  

2024-25 MINNESOTA RECORD: 15-5 (7-12) / Notable wins versus UCLA (24), Michigan (27), Oregon (29), Nebraska (57) and Penn State (63).

SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 19th ever meeting between the two programs, with Minnesota leading the series 11-7. However Rutgers has won five of the last eight meetings between the two programs.

PROJECTED STARTERS AS RECRUITS....

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Talk about it on the Rutgers Hoops Free Message Board

Advertisement