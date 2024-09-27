This Friday night, Rutgers Football will welcome Big Ten Conference newcomer Washington to town for a Friday night matchup inside of SHI Stadium.

Games like this usually serve as a good recruiting tool, as the football program is expected to host several highly ranked prospects for the game.

However they won't be the only program hosting recruits, as Steve Pikiell and the men's basketball team also will have several prospects on campus and we here at The Knight Report broke down each of them.