Rutgers Basketball is once again set to take on Princeton this upcoming season in the annual Never Forget Tribute Classic game on December 21st inside of Prudential Center according to a report from college basketball analyst / bracketologist Rocco Miller .

The classic started back in 2016-17 season and has been held annually ever since, originally the event featured four teams with each playing two games, but shrunk last year to just a one game event. On top of the games, the event also partners with the Families of Freedom Scholarship Fund, which helps support the education of children who were victims of the September 11th terrorist attacks.

This will be the first time that either team has been in the event, as some of the previous programs who have participated include Florida, Notre Dame, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Seton Hall, UCLA, UConn, Villanova and several others.

Now this game will also mark the 122nd time that the two programs have met on the hardwood, with the Tigers leading the series 76-45. Princeton has also won the last two games, with Rutgers last winning back in November 2012.

Check out the rest of the opponents on the 2024-25 Rutgers Basketball schedule below!