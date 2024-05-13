Last week, it was announced that Rutgers Basketball would be one of eight programs to participate in the inaugural Players Era Tournament, an NIL based multi team event out in Las Vegas set to take place the week of Thanksgiving with games taking place on November 26th, 27th and 29th, thus giving teams Thanksgiving day off. Now what makes this tournament unique is the fact that every program is set to be earning $1 million each per program with a chance to earn more should they win the event. The event features an eight-team field separated into two different pods. The first grouping will feature Alabama, Houston, Notre Dame and Rutgers, while the second pod will consist of Creighton, Oregon, San Diego State and Texas A&M. With that being said, let's take a look at the three other programs the Scarlet Knights will be facing off against later this year.

2023-24 FINAL RANKINGS COMPARISON TEAM NET RANKING KENPOM ESPN BPI T-RANK Rutgers 103 100 98 105 Alabama 9 14 12 14 Houston 1 2 1 2 Notre Dame 124 118 134 124

ALABAMA CRIMSON TIDE....

ALL-TIME RECORD VERSUS ALABAMA: 0-1 KEY ADDITIONS... -- PG Aden Holloway (No. 139 overall) -- SG Houston Mallette (No. 59 overall) -- SG Chris Youngblood (No. 88 overall) -- C Clifford Omoruyi (No. 14 overall) KEY LOSSES... -- PG Kris Parker (TBD) -- SG Rylan Griffen (Kansas) -- SF Davin Cosby Jr. (Wake Forest) -- PF Sam Walters (Michigan) -- C Nick Pringle (South Carolina) THE SKINNY: The most obvious tie here is the fact that former big man Clifford Omoruyi is now a part of the Crimson Tide's roster after spending the previous four years with the Scarlet Knights. Omoruyi meant a lot to the Rutgers fanbase, as he was one of the highest ranked recruits to ever sign with the Scarlet Knights and he helped lead them to their first NCAA Tournament appearance after a 30-year drought. This will be the first time ever that Omoruyi has ever played for a team, whether that be high school or college located outside the state of New Jersey.

HOUSTON COUGARS....

ALL-TIME RECORD VERSUS HOUSTON: 1-3 KEY ADDITIONS... -- PG Milos Uzan (No. 179 overall) KEY LOSSES... -- SG Damian Dunn (Pittsburgh) THE SKINNY: Last time these two programs met was in the round of 32 of the 2021 NCAA Tournament, the then No. 10 seed Rutgers had the No. 2 seed Houston on the ropes late game as they were up by four points with less than two minutes left. However the Cougars would play some very good basketball down the stretch to win, thus eliminating the Scarlet Knights. The two programs haven't met since this game, so thus this matchup could be seen as a potential revenge game.

NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH....