Rutgers Basketball's 2021 NCAA Tournament Resume
With that being said, let’s take a look at all the Scarlet Knights’ games this season to see where those games ranked per quad and their current NCAA NET rankings. This will play an important role in what happens with the Scarlet Knights come selection time.
LOOKING AHEAD
Now the big question is, did Rutgers do enough this season to earn an at-large bid to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 30 years? TKR thinks so, but just incase let's take a look at the last four teams in the last NCAA Tournament back in 2019 to compare.
|TEAM
|QUAD 1
|QUAD 2
|QUAD 3
|NET RANKING
|
Belmont
|
2-2
|
3-1
|
3-2
|
47
|
Temple
|
2-6
|
6-2
|
7-1
|
56
|
St. John's
|
5-7
|
5-3
|
3-2
|
73
|
Arizona State
|
3-3
|
8-3
|
5-2
|
63
CURRENT BRACKETOLOGY
Rutgers regarded as high as a 7-seed by some prognosticators — according to Bracket Matrix's compilations — and as low as a 12-seed.
NCAA.com (3/10): 9-seed
CBS Sports (3/11): 8-seed
ESPN.com (3/10): 10-seed
Delphi Bracketology (3/05): 9-seed
USA Today (3/10): 10-seed
Bracket Matrix Composite: 10-seed
Bracket Matrix Average: 9.37
|QUAD 1
|QUAD 2
|QUAD 3
|QUAD 4
|
5-9
|
6-2
|
3-0
|
2-0
QUAD 1 / Ranked 1-30 (HOME); 1-50 (NEUTRAL); 1-75 (ROAD)
WINS
Illinois (Home)
Indiana (Away)
Maryland (Away)\
Minnesota (Away)
Purdue (Home)
LOSSES
Iowa (Home)
Iowa (Away)
Illinois (Neutral)
Michigan (Home)
Michigan State (Away)
Ohio State (Home)
Ohio State (Away)
Penn State (Away)
Wisconsin (Home)
QUAD 2 / Ranked 31-75 (HOME); 51-100 (NEUTRAL); 76-135 (ROAD)
WINS
Indiana (Home)
Indiana (Neutral)
Michigan State (Home)
Minnesota (Home)
Northwestern (Away)
Syracuse (Home)
LOSSES
Maryland (Home)
Nebraska (Away)
QUAD 3 / Ranked 76-160 (HOME); 101-200 (NEUTRAL); 136-240 (ROAD)
WINS
Hofstra (Home)
Michigan State (Home)
QUAD 4 / Ranked 161+ (HOME); 201+ (NEUTRAL); 241+ (ROAD)
WINS
Fairleigh Dickinson (Home)
Sacred Heart (Home)
TKR’S TAKE…….
Rutgers Basketball is more than likely in the tournament, while nothing is 100% certain until Selection Sunday, the fact that the Scarlet Knights have 10 conference wins in easily the best conference in hoops this year and arguably one of the best all time will more than likely guarantee them a spot in the tournament. The biggest question now is where will they be seeded? Right now most bracketologists see them anywhere from a 7-10 seed range and that seems about right, but anything can happen on Selection Sunday, so both fans and media will have to wait until then to see where the Scarlet Knights will land.
