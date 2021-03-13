With that being said, let’s take a look at all the Scarlet Knights’ games this season to see where those games ranked per quad and their current NCAA NET rankings. This will play an important role in what happens with the Scarlet Knights come selection time. SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM FOR FREE UNTIL MAY — CLICK HERE FOR MORE

LOOKING AHEAD Now the big question is, did Rutgers do enough this season to earn an at-large bid to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 30 years? TKR thinks so, but just incase let's take a look at the last four teams in the last NCAA Tournament back in 2019 to compare.

LAST FOUR IN 2019 QUAD RECORDS & RANKS TEAM QUAD 1 QUAD 2 QUAD 3 NET RANKING Belmont 2-2 3-1 3-2 47 Temple 2-6 6-2 7-1 56 St. John's 5-7 5-3 3-2 73 Arizona State 3-3 8-3 5-2 63

RUTGERS' RECORD BY QUADRANT QUAD 1 QUAD 2 QUAD 3 QUAD 4 5-9 6-2 3-0 2-0

QUAD 1 / Ranked 1-30 (HOME); 1-50 (NEUTRAL); 1-75 (ROAD) WINS Illinois (Home) Indiana (Away) Maryland (Away)\ Minnesota (Away) Purdue (Home) LOSSES Iowa (Home) Iowa (Away) Illinois (Neutral) Michigan (Home) Michigan State (Away) Ohio State (Home) Ohio State (Away) Penn State (Away) Wisconsin (Home)

QUAD 2 / Ranked 31-75 (HOME); 51-100 (NEUTRAL); 76-135 (ROAD) WINS Indiana (Home) Indiana (Neutral) Michigan State (Home) Minnesota (Home) Northwestern (Away) Syracuse (Home) LOSSES Maryland (Home) Nebraska (Away)

QUAD 3 / Ranked 76-160 (HOME); 101-200 (NEUTRAL); 136-240 (ROAD) WINS Hofstra (Home) Michigan State (Home)

QUAD 4 / Ranked 161+ (HOME); 201+ (NEUTRAL); 241+ (ROAD) WINS Fairleigh Dickinson (Home) Sacred Heart (Home)