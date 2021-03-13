 Rutgers Basketball's 2021 NCAA Tournament Resume
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-13 11:00:00 -0600') }}

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
@RichieSRivals

With that being said, let’s take a look at all the Scarlet Knights’ games this season to see where those games ranked per quad and their current NCAA NET rankings. This will play an important role in what happens with the Scarlet Knights come selection time.

LOOKING AHEAD

Now the big question is, did Rutgers do enough this season to earn an at-large bid to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 30 years? TKR thinks so, but just incase let's take a look at the last four teams in the last NCAA Tournament back in 2019 to compare.

LAST FOUR IN 2019 QUAD RECORDS &amp; RANKS
TEAM QUAD 1 QUAD 2  QUAD 3 NET RANKING

Belmont

2-2

3-1

3-2

47

Temple

2-6

6-2

7-1

56

St. John's

5-7

5-3

3-2

73

Arizona State

3-3

8-3

5-2

63

CURRENT BRACKETOLOGY

Rutgers regarded as high as a 7-seed by some prognosticators — according to Bracket Matrix's compilations — and as low as a 12-seed.

NCAA.com (3/10): 9-seed

CBS Sports (3/11): 8-seed

ESPN.com (3/10): 10-seed

Delphi Bracketology (3/05): 9-seed

USA Today (3/10): 10-seed

Bracket Matrix Composite: 10-seed

Bracket Matrix Average: 9.37

RUTGERS' RECORD BY QUADRANT
QUAD 1 QUAD 2 QUAD 3 QUAD 4

5-9

6-2

3-0

2-0

QUAD 1 / Ranked 1-30 (HOME); 1-50 (NEUTRAL); 1-75 (ROAD)

WINS

Illinois (Home)

Indiana (Away)

Maryland (Away)\

Minnesota (Away)

Purdue (Home)

LOSSES

Iowa (Home)

Iowa (Away)

Illinois (Neutral)

Michigan (Home)

Michigan State (Away)

Ohio State (Home)

Ohio State (Away)

Penn State (Away)

Wisconsin (Home)

QUAD 2 / Ranked 31-75 (HOME); 51-100 (NEUTRAL); 76-135 (ROAD)

WINS

Indiana (Home)

Indiana (Neutral)

Michigan State (Home)

Minnesota (Home)

Northwestern (Away)

Syracuse (Home)

LOSSES

Maryland (Home)

Nebraska (Away)

QUAD 3 / Ranked 76-160 (HOME); 101-200 (NEUTRAL); 136-240 (ROAD)

WINS

Hofstra (Home)

Michigan State (Home)

QUAD 4 / Ranked 161+ (HOME); 201+ (NEUTRAL); 241+ (ROAD)

WINS

Fairleigh Dickinson (Home)

Sacred Heart (Home)

TKR’S TAKE…….

Rutgers Basketball is more than likely in the tournament, while nothing is 100% certain until Selection Sunday, the fact that the Scarlet Knights have 10 conference wins in easily the best conference in hoops this year and arguably one of the best all time will more than likely guarantee them a spot in the tournament. The biggest question now is where will they be seeded? Right now most bracketologists see them anywhere from a 7-10 seed range and that seems about right, but anything can happen on Selection Sunday, so both fans and media will have to wait until then to see where the Scarlet Knights will land.

