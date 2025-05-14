Advertisement
Published May 14, 2025
TKR POD: Dylan Harper / Ace Bailey Post-Lottery NBA Draft Outlook
Richie O'Leary, Mike Broadbent & Alec Crouthamel
The Knight Report Podcast

Mike, Richie and Alec break down the likely landing spots for Rutgers Basketball stars Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey following the NBA Draft Lottery and how those teams fit Dylan and Ace (2:00). They then discuss the latest recruiting updates for hoops and football (26:00).

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE ROUND TABLE FORUM | RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | RUTGERS HOOPS RECRUITING

