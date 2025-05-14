TKR POD: Dylan Harper / Ace Bailey Post-Lottery NBA Draft Outlook

Mike, Richie and Alec break down the likely landing spots for Rutgers Basketball stars Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey following the NBA Draft Lottery and how those teams fit Dylan and Ace (2:00). They then discuss the latest recruiting updates for hoops and football (26:00).
