Circa Sports Releases Over / Under Win Total for 2025 Rutgers Football Team

The 2025 Rutgers Football season is just 106 days away from kickoff and earlier today Circa Sports released their over / under for win totals for each Big Ten Conference team this upcoming season.
According to Brett McMurphy of Action Network, Rutgers is tied for the 12th highest over/under win total in the conference at 5.5 total wins alongside Michigan State, UCLA and Wisconsin.
Ohio State and Oregon are tied at the top with 10.5 total wins each, next up is Penn State at 10 wins, Indiana and Michigan at 8.5 wins, Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, USC, and Washington at 7.5 wins and Minnesota at 6.5 wins.
At the end of the list is Maryland with 4.5 wins, Northwestern at 4 wins, and Purdue at 3 wins.
RUTGERS SEARCHING FOR THIRD STRAIGHT BOWL SEASON....
The Scarlet Knights are entering their sixth season of Greg Schiano 2.0 at the helm and his 17 total season in charge of the program. In the first few seasons of Schiano's return, they saw some highs and lows, but now that the rebuild is in full swing, the Scarlet Knights are back to being consistently talked about when it comes to bowl eligibility.
Last season, the Scarlet Knights finished with seven wins on the year, but ultimately lost in the Rate Bowl to Kansas State by a final score of 44-41. This was the program's 13th ever bowl game appearance and ninth under Schiano at the helm.
This past season also marked the second in a row where they finished with seven or more wins, the first time that they've done so in back to back years since the 2011 and 2012 seasons.
The Scarlet Knights will begin the 2025 season on Thursday, August 28th when they host the Ohio Bobcats at SHI Stadium.
