Circa Sports Releases Over / Under Win Total for 2025 Rutgers Football Team

The 2025 Rutgers Football season is just 106 days away from kickoff and earlier today Circa Sports released their over / under for win totals for each Big Ten Conference team this upcoming season.

According to Brett McMurphy of Action Network, Rutgers is tied for the 12th highest over/under win total in the conference at 5.5 total wins alongside Michigan State, UCLA and Wisconsin. Ohio State and Oregon are tied at the top with 10.5 total wins each, next up is Penn State at 10 wins, Indiana and Michigan at 8.5 wins, Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, USC, and Washington at 7.5 wins and Minnesota at 6.5 wins. At the end of the list is Maryland with 4.5 wins, Northwestern at 4 wins, and Purdue at 3 wins.

RUTGERS SEARCHING FOR THIRD STRAIGHT BOWL SEASON....