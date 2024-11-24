Advertisement
Published Nov 24, 2024
Rutgers Basketball hits the road for a Sunday matchup versus Kennesaw State
Richie O'Leary  •  TheKnightReport
Rutgers Basketball is all set to hit the road for the first time today, as they head down to Georgia for homecoming of sorts for Jamichael Davis and Ace Bailey as they take on Kennesaw State.

With that being said, here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.

TV/WHEN/WHERE/SPREAD....

TV: CBS Sports Network

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Kennesaw State Ow;s

WHEN: Sunday at 1:00pm ET

WHERE: KSU Convocation Center (4,600) -- Kennesaw, Georgia

SPREAD: Rutgers -11.5pts || Over/Under set at 157.5pts

RANKINGS COMPARISON.....  

RANKINGS COMPARISON
TEAMESPN BPIKenPomT-RANK

Rutgers

65

68

31

Kennesaw State

205

178

252

RECORD/SERIES HISTORY....  

2024-25 KENNESAW STATE RECORD: 4-1 / Notable wins versus Abilene Christian and Presbyterian.

SERIES HISTORY: This will be the first time that the two programs have met one another on the hardwood.

PROJECTED STARTERS AS RECRUITS....

