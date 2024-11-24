Rutgers Basketball hits the road for a Sunday matchup versus Kennesaw State

Rutgers Basketball is all set to hit the road for the first time today, as they head down to Georgia for homecoming of sorts for Jamichael Davis and Ace Bailey as they take on Kennesaw State.
With that being said, here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.
TV/WHEN/WHERE/SPREAD....
TV: CBS Sports Network
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Kennesaw State Ow;s
WHEN: Sunday at 1:00pm ET
WHERE: KSU Convocation Center (4,600) -- Kennesaw, Georgia
SPREAD: Rutgers -11.5pts || Over/Under set at 157.5pts
RANKINGS COMPARISON.....
RECORD/SERIES HISTORY....
2024-25 KENNESAW STATE RECORD: 4-1 / Notable wins versus Abilene Christian and Presbyterian.
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the first time that the two programs have met one another on the hardwood.
PROJECTED STARTERS AS RECRUITS....
--------------------------------------------------------------
