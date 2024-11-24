Rutgers Basketball hits the road for a Sunday matchup versus Kennesaw State

Rutgers Basketball is all set to hit the road for the first time today, as they head down to Georgia for homecoming of sorts for Jamichael Davis and Ace Bailey as they take on Kennesaw State.

Tickets can still be purchased by clicking the link HERE, use the promo code RUTGERSRIVALS for $20 OFF your purchase.

With that being said, here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.

FOLLOW ALONG WITH RHOOPS FANS IN OUR LIVE GAME THREAD HERE