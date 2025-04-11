Rutgers Baseball versus Purdue Boilermakers Series Preview

Rutgers Baseball hits the road for a three-game weekend series versus Purdue, as the Scarlet Knights look to build off their comfortable midweek win versus Seton Hall.
Rutgers has struggled a bit this season with a 16-17 record and a 5-7 Big Ten record, while Purdue has had a solid season with a 20-12 record. However they have struggled in Big Ten Conference play with a 3-9 conference record.
With that being said, here is a look at the series between Purdue and Rutgers.
TV/STREAM/WHEN/WHERE....
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Purdue Boilermakers
STREAM: BTN+
WHERE: Alexander Field (8,000) -- West Lafayette, Indiana
WHEN....
GAME ONE: Friday at 6:00pm ET
GAME TWO: Saturday at 2:00pm ET
GAME THREE: Sunday at 1:00pm ET
PURDUE BOILERMAKERS....
The Boilermakers will be led by their head coach, Greg Goff, who’s in his sixth season with the program.
Purdue’s pitching staff will also be led by their senior right-handed pitcher Carter Doorns. He is an Indiana native and is having a productive season with eight starts so far this year. Dooms currently boasts a 4-3 record with a 4.35 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, a .235 opponent batting average, and 31 strikeouts in 39.1 innings pitched. The Boilermakers has not yet announced the starting pitchers for the Saturday and Sunday games.
At the plate, the Boilermakers have been one of the better-hitting teams in the Big Ten and led by senior first baseman Logan Sutter. The former JUCO transfer is slashing .368/.483/.728 with 42 hits, 14 doubles, nine home runs, 42 RBIs, and a team-high 1.211 OPS.
Redshirt senior infielder Lukas Cook has also been very productive for Purdue this season, boasting a .441 batting average with 49 hits, nine doubles, seven stolen bases, and a 1.052 OPS. Two other Boilermakers to watch in this series are Brandon Anderson and Aaron Manias.
RUTGERS SCARLET KNIGHTS.....
Rutgers is hoping to build off their last two games including a Big Ten win last weekend to avoid getting swept. On top of that, the Scarlet Knights have made some changes to their weekend rotation.
True freshman right-handed pitcher Landon Mack will get the start for Rutgers in the series opener. He has pitched very well this season and has earned the Friday night starter role, posting a 3-3 record with a 4.23 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, a .254 opponent batting average, and 30 strikeouts in 38.1 innings pitched. Rutgers has not announced the starting pitchers for the final two games of the series yet.
The Scarlet Knights offense has struggled a bit, but has shown some improvement in the power department. Trevor Cohen continues to lead the offense, slashing .358/.425/.485 with a team-high 48 hits, 12 doubles, one home run, 24 runs scored, seven stolen bases, and a .910 OPS.
Sophomore first baseman Ty Doucette has provided most of the power for the program, slashing .324/.404/.485 with 44 hits, four doubles, a team-high six home runs, 29 RBIs, and a .889 OPS. Two other Rutgers hitters to watch in the series are Peyton Bonds and Jack Sweeney.
