Rutgers Football DL Jordan Walker Seeks Breakout Year in Final Season

"I just want to show that I can do my job play in and play out regardless of the circumstances," Walker said. "That's the best way to put myself out there nationally."

Defensive lineman Jordan Walker returned to Rutgers Football with the goal in mind of breaking out and making himself a known name across college football.

Walker is coming off a season where he tied Jordan Thompson for a team-leading four sacks and was second with seven tackles for a loss. He also totaled 19 tackles, a pass breakup, and a safety in Rutgers' win over Minnesota on Nov. 11.

"It was rewarding, but it made me more hungry because I needed more," he said regarding his junior campaign. "It felt good in the moment when I got to sit down and think about the whole season."

Walker was rated as the No. 14 defensive end in the Big Ten by Pro Football Focus and described what he is carrying over from last season into this one.

"Coming in every day doing my job and everything that got me to that point," he said. "Consistency is a big thing I focus on, making sure I come in with the same mindset, goals, and focus."

The Rochester, NY native discussed what he learned from defensive line coach Colin Ferrell and how it helped cultivate his mindset on the field.

"The first time I met him, he was out there saying you have to be hungry and want it, play every play like it's your last play," Walker said. "You have to be hungry every day."

The Scarlet Knights added several new pieces to its defensive line room, including transfers Eric O'Neill, Bradley Weaver, and Doug Blue-Eli.

Walker explained how the competition in the room will only make them better and give opposing teams something to think about when they line up against each other.

"When you have four hungry guys out there, it's a scary sight," Walker said. "They all have a pro mindset and came in here with a mission. They all knew their job and came in here with a goal."

The senior discussed how his familiarity with Farrell and defensive tackles coach Charlie Noonan played a big part in his growth and the team's day-to-day operation.

"That's why everything flows so seamlessly on the d-line right now," Walker said. "We got familiar guys and know how they coach. I love how they coach and wouldn't want anybody else coaching us."

While the coaches in the defensive line room remained the same, Walker will have new voices at defensive coordinator as Robb Smith and Zach Sparber will split duties, replacing Joe Harasymiak who took the head coaching job at UMass on Dec. 4.

"It's been educational," he remarked about learning from Smith and Sparber. "I've been learning about everything and how 11 guys need to play as one."

Walker expressed his joy at starting a new season and the camaraderie among everybody.

"I love being out there with the guys, everybody's out there working hard and having fun," Walker said. "It's a new chemistry, there's some new guys and I'm enjoying it."

He also offered a piece of advice to new players, whether they are freshmen or transfers making their debut in Piscataway.

"Buy into the culture," Walker said. "The culture never led me wrong. When I followed the culture I had success and when I didn't, I didn't."