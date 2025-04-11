Rutgers Basketball lands NJIT transfer guard Tariq Francis

The 6-foot-0, 180-pounds point guard will join the Scarlet Knights have two years of eligibility remaining after spending two seasons with the Highlanders.

Rutgers Basketball has landed their second Transfer Portal prospect of the offseason on Friday night, as former N.J.I.T. guard Tariq Francis has verbally committed to the program following a visit to campus.

In his first year (2023-24), Francis led the team in scoring with 14.8 points per game, to go along with 2.6 assists and 1.5 steals per game. By the end of the year, he was an 8x America East Rookie of the Week and ended up winning the 2023-24 American East Rookie of the Year

This past season, he took another step offensively as he led the entire conference in scoring, averaging 19.2 points per game. He also contributed elsewhere, finishing with 4.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.0 steals per game as well.

Originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where his family was very close with fellow Pittsburgh native and current Rutgers Associate Head Coach Brandin Knight, as Francis considers Knight to be his mentor. On top of that, Francis is represented by Agent Omar Cooper of Lifestyle Sports and he also has a family connection to Brandin Knight, along with representing assistant coach Marlon Williamson and fellow Scarlet Knights guard JaMichael Davis.

Francis becomes the 10th scholarship player for the 2025-26 season, leaving five open.