Rutgers assistant coach Johnetta Hayes named head coach at Alabama State

In the midst of the transfer portal, Rutgers Women's Basketball has seen a change in its coaching staff.

Johnetta Hayes was named the head coach of Alabama State after a year with the Scarlet Knights, the Hornets announced on Friday morning.

"Today, we celebrate Johnetta Hayes as the new head women's basketball coach at Alabama State University," Vice President and Athletic Director Dr. Jason Cable said in a release. "Her passion for the game, commitment to player development, and vision for success align perfectly with our vision. I do not doubt that our women's basketball program will reach new heights under her leadership, fostering both athletic excellence and personal growth for our student-athletes."