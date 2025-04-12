Rutgers assistant coach Johnetta Hayes named head coach at Alabama State

In the midst of the transfer portal, Rutgers Women's Basketball has seen a change in its coaching staff.
Johnetta Hayes was named the head coach of Alabama State after a year with the Scarlet Knights, the Hornets announced on Friday morning.
"Today, we celebrate Johnetta Hayes as the new head women's basketball coach at Alabama State University," Vice President and Athletic Director Dr. Jason Cable said in a release. "Her passion for the game, commitment to player development, and vision for success align perfectly with our vision. I do not doubt that our women's basketball program will reach new heights under her leadership, fostering both athletic excellence and personal growth for our student-athletes."
"I am deeply grateful to President Ross, Dr. Cable, and Dr. Lavalais for entrusting me with the incredible opportunity to lead the Alabama State women's basketball program, Hayes said in the release. "Alabama State athletics embodies a culture of unwavering dedication, a championship-driven mindset, strong family values, and faith-based principles. It is a true honor to be part of a university that stands firmly behind such core ideals. Now is the time for us to come together, SWARMAS1, and build a legacy of championship-level success for women's basketball."
Hayes joined Rutgers after 11 previous seasons as a head coach, six at Texas Southern (2013-19) and five at UMBC (2019-24).
She has a 154-154 record as a head coach, and helped lead the Tigers to three SWAC regular season championships and an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2017. They also made the WNIT twice and the WBI Tournament in 2018.
Prior to those two stops, Hayes was also the head coach at Wiley College (TX) and Prairie View A&M.
She primarily worked with the Scarlet Knights' bigs in her lone season in Piscataway.
