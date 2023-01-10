While Rutgers was the last program on a list Colorado Prep's Baye Ndongo whittled down to five that he would visit, he wound up making the call just days after the trip.

Familiar with several players on the roster and sold on both the coaching staff and an honest relationship he was able to formulate with them, the Class of 2023 Ndongo chose Rutgers over Nebraska, Colorado, Michigan, and San Diego.

As a long armed and skilled 6-foot-10 and 220-pound forward, Ndongo differentiates himself with his IQ and innate feel for the game.

This was evident during his play at the recent Tark Classic in Las Vegas, where his passing arsenal and ability to put the ball on the deck and stick the long range jumper were noteworthy.