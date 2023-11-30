After suffering a disappointing loss to Princeton in the season opener, Rutgers men’s basketball has looked much improved as the Scarlet Knights have reeled off five consecutive wins and avoided all of the landmines in the month of November. Last night may have been Rutgers' (5-1) best team performance of the season as the Scarlet Knights throttled St. Peter’s 71-40. Although Rutgers sleep walked through the first half, the Scarlet Knights woke up in the second half and erupted with 44 points, but it was truly a complete defensive performance that propelled Rutgers to victory. Rutgers forced St. Peter’s (1-4) into committing 23 turnovers, including 12 steals, and the Scarlet Knights capitalized by scoring 25 points off of the turnovers. Now that Rutgers is through the month of November, a daunting December awaits filled with tough, high-level matchups, including the Big Ten season opener and a home tilt against #24 Illinois (12/2), two road contests against Wake Forest (12/6) and Seton Hall (12/9), and a neutral site battle with #21 Mississippi State (12/23). As Rutgers heads into the month of December, questions still remain. Rutgers blew through the creampuffs on their schedule in November and have shown significant improvement as a whole, but can this team continue to play at a high-level against stiffer competition starting next week? Can Rutgers continue to dictate pace and push the ball quickly in transition? Can Rutgers clean up the sloppy entry passes to Cliff Omoruyi in the post? Can Rutgers rebound against better teams? Will we see Mawot Mag return anytime soon? Rutgers will surely have their work cut out for them with the schedule that lies ahead in December, but they will need to secure several key wins during this difficult stretch to bolster their NCAA Tournament resume.

DECEMBER 2nd -- VS. #24 ILLINOIS

In my season preview back in late September, I detailed my top five key Big Ten games and I listed the December 2nd matchup with Illinois as my number one key Big Ten game. Not only is this game the Big Ten season opener for both squads, but Illinois (5-1) will visit Piscataway as the 24th best team in college basketball according to the Associated Press Top 25. The ranking is a good indication that Illinois could be a Quadrant 1 opponent for Rutgers (NET Rankings not released until first week of December). Although Illinois doesn’t currently possess any signature wins on the season so far, they battled #3 Marquette wire-to-wire in a hard fought 71-64 defeat. Illinois has registered several blowout victories against lower-level competition but did receive quite a bit of resistance from a tough Oakland team as the Illini prevailed with a 64-53 win. Illinois has yet to play a road game this season and their visit to Piscataway will be their first of the season. KEY PLAYERS....

Terrence Shannon, Jr. is having a fantastic season and is currently Illinois’ leading scorer at 19.5 ppg. Shannon, Jr. has shot the most 3-point attempts on the team and has been very successful at 43.9%. Luke Goode is another dangerous perimeter shooter for Illinois and is making 3-point shots at 45.9% on the season. Dain Dainja has the presence and size of a Big Ten center and is averaging 10.3 ppg while nabbing 5.3 rpg. OVERALL.... Rutgers fans must turn out for the Illinois game on December 2nd. This is going to be a very important game for Rutgers, and if they can pull out a win at home against #24 Illinois, it will give the Scarlet Knights a head start in the Big Ten standings, help build some confidence, and set the tone for the rest of the month. Since Steve Pikiell has taken over Rutgers, the Illini are just 1-4 at Jersey Mike’s Arena. After a loss in 2020 at Jersey Mike’s Arena, Illinois head coach Brad Underwood was quoted saying, “Quite the learning lesson today. We got taken out behind the woodshed and whooped physically.” Underwood really hates playing at Rutgers. Rutgers is going to have to defend the perimeter and ensure Shannon Jr. and Goode do not get any good looks from deep. Rutgers has had lots of issues rebounding the ball this season, and the Illini boast the best defensive rebounding team in the country. The Scarlet Knights will have to convert on any second chance points from offensive rebounds if they get the opportunity to do so. Illinois won’t make it easy for Rutgers to score as they have one of the nation’s best scoring defenses. On the flip side of the coin, Rutgers has the nation’s third best scoring defense and are 15th in the country in forcing turnovers, so the Scarlet Knights need to keep their foot on the gas pedal and maintain relentless ball pressure on the Illinois backcourt.

DECEMBER 6th -- @ WAKE FOREST

In mid-July, I previously wrote the game at Wake Forest (3-3) on December 6th was going to be a pivotal out-of-conference matchup for Rutgers for a couple of reasons. It’s a chance for Rutgers to show they are battle tested on the road and the Scarlet Knights have an opportunity at snagging a quality win, potentially a Quadrant 2 victory. Last year Rutgers embarrassed Wake Forest 81-57 at Jersey Mike’s Arena, and this year the Demon Deacons look to return the favor in Winston-Salem. The Demon Deacons are off to a rough start this season as they have won three games against lower competition and have lost three games against Power 6 opponents. They could enter the December 6th matchup with either a 4-3 or 3-4 record as they tip-off against a tough Florida squad on November 29th. Nonetheless, the game against Wake Forest is going to be extremely important for Rutgers because the Scarlet Knights need to tally a road win to help enhance their NCAA Tournament resume. With Wake Forest potentially being a Quadrant 2 opponent, this would be the perfect opportunity for Rutgers to seize. KEY PLAYERS.... Hunter Sallis is Wake Forest’s top scorer at 18.3 ppg and he is certainly shooting the ball well at 49.4% from the field. Both Sallis and teammate Cameron Hildreth are lethal shooters from the perimeter as both are averaging a combined 44.5% from deep. Wake Forest doesn’t particularly have a deep roster since they rely on a 7-man rotation but also get significant scoring contributions from Andrew Carr (15.0 ppg) and Kevin Miller (17.3 ppg). OVERALL.... Wake Forest doesn’t really have any team statistics that glaringly pop out, but the Demon Deacons are a solid team offensively. They shoot the ball well from the field as a team (47.1%), commit few turnovers, and are excellent from the free-throw line (82.6%). Although quite sound on the offensive end, Wake Forest is not a good defensive team as they rank low in field goal percentage defense, rebounds per game, turnovers forced per game, and scoring defense. Rutgers will have to make the game extremely uncomfortable for the Demon Deacons by staying locked in defensively and preventing any big shots along the perimeter. Rutgers must clog the lanes but avoid committing unnecessary fouls. It will be critical for Cliff Omoruyi to stay out of foul trouble early in the first half. If Rutgers can get a rebound or force turnovers, it will be imperative they get the ball out in transition very quickly as the Demon Deacons do not have the best transition defense.

DEC. 9th -- @ SETON HALL

Throw the records out the window because they don’t mean anything when Rutgers and Seton Hall tip-off in the Garden State Hardwood Classic. Last year was Shaheen Holloway’s first year in charge of Seton Hall, and he was able to guide his Pirates to an ugly 45-43 win over Rutgers at Jersey Mike’s Arena. This season, Rutgers will look to avenge last year’s loss, bring the Garden State Hardwood trophy back to Piscataway, and tally an important road win, potentially a Quadrant 2 victory. Steve Pikiell’s Rutgers teams have never won at The Prudential Center against Seton Hall. Seton Hall (4-2) got off to an impressive start to the 2023-24 campaign as the Pirates registered four consecutive double-digit wins but the wheels fell off when they dropped two neutral site contests in a row in the Rady Children’s Invitational. Despite losing to quality competition, the Pirates will look to rebound against Northeastern on November 29th and battle #9 Baylor in Waco on December 5th before they tip-off against Rutgers on December 9th. KEY PLAYERS.... Seton Hall has four players that average scoring in double figures with Dre Davis leading the team with 14.0 ppg. Davis and teammate Kadary Richmond have been an absolute thorn in Rutgers side as both players typically have big games against the Scarlet Knights. Not only is Richmond averaging 13.7 ppg, but the guard is also one of the better defensive players on the team along with Dylan Addae-Wusu. Both Richmond and Addae-Wusu are leading the Big East in total steals (14) and steals per game (2.33). Jaden Bediako will be a challenge in the post as the big man is posting solid numbers offensively and defensively. OVERALL.... Hopefully this year’s game is not as ugly as last year’s game, but this game will certainly be a rockfight. Seton Hall has the slight edge offensively as the Pirates are averaging 76.3 ppg, converting free-throws at 78.4%, average 13.17 offensive rpg, and are shooting the ball at 45.4% from the field. Rutgers holds a slight edge defensively as the Scarlet Knights are holding opponents to 55.5 ppg, 34.6% shooting from the field, and forcing 17.33 turnovers per game. Both teams appear to be nearly even on paper but if Rutgers wants to grab its first ever road win against Seton Hall under Steve Pikiell, the Scarlet Knights’ backcourt is going to have to control Dre Davis and Kadary Richmond as both players will be the Pirates main facilitators. Although Rutgers may not win the battle of the boards with Seton Hall, the Scarlet Knights will have to eliminate any second chance opportunities for the Pirates. Seton Hall is a really good free-throw shooting team and Rutgers can not get into the habit of committing silly fouls allowing the Pirates to beat them from the line. Rutgers needs to continue to play unselfish basketball and get the ball into the fastbreak to beat Seton Hall.

DEC. 23rd -- VS. #21 MISSISSIPPI STATE

Mississippi State will be one of the best teams Rutgers faces all season, and this neutral site matchup at The Prudential Center will certainly test the Scarlet Knights to the fullest. Second year head coach Chris Jans has Mississippi State (6-1) off to an excellent start as the Bulldogs have earned a ranking of 21 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll and have registered three quality neutral site wins over Arizona State, Washington State, and Northwestern. Oh, and the Bulldogs have accomplished all of this without their star player Tolu Smith, who is currently out with a foot injury. The matchup with Mississippi State will be absolutely critical for Rutgers as the Scarlet Knights will look to snatch a Quadrant 1 victory and also build some serious momentum heading into the brutal Big Ten schedule in January. KEY PLAYERS.... Mississippi State has a deep bench rooted with experienced players in Cameron Matthews and Jimmy Bell, Jr. Both seniors play significant minutes and are excellent defenders. Matthews and Bell are both leading the team in rebounding. Freshman Josh Hubbard leads the Bulldogs in scoring production at 16.2 ppg. Trey Fort, Dashawn Davis, and Hubbard are Mississippi State’s best 3-point shooters as all three average a combined 37.1% from deep. Hubbard and Fort are the team’s highest volume 3-point shooters. OVERALL.... Rutgers fans did their job by showing up to the neutral site game against Princeton back in early November, and once more they will be asked to show up for the contest with Mississippi State at The Prudential Center. Rutgers is fortunate to have a neutral site game so close to home in which the atmosphere should heavily favor the Scarlet Knights. Mississippi State is battle-tested and has already proven they can win in neutral site games. This game has the makings of a defensive battle as both teams rank high in several defensive categories. Both Rutgers and Mississippi State are ranked in the Top 12 for defensive scoring and field goal percentage defense. Mississippi State is the better rebounding team but Rutgers is elite in forcing turnovers. Where Rutgers can catch the Bulldogs off guard is by scoring points off turnovers in the fastbreak. Rutgers ranks 7th in the country for fastbreak points. The game could boil down to who can finish better around the rim and convert on second chance points. Not only will Rutgers have to contain the Bulldogs backcourt and keep them in check, but the Scarlet Knights must also prevent Josh Hubbard from heating up beyond the arc.

OUTLOOK FOR RUTGERS HOOPS THIS MONTH....